Vado is the vehicle for everything from daily commutes to fast workouts to longer-than-planned adventures--an electric bike for life. The smoothest-riding e-Bike experience yet, Vado is designed to boldly take on the ever-changing landscape you'll encounter as a daily rider, carry whatever you need it to, and keep you riding more often.

Turbo Vad Er28 sc XL Diam 11K Akku-Hersteller: Specialized Akku: Specialized U2-710 alloy casing Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Cassette: SRAM PG-1130, 11-speed, 11-42t Connected ready: nein Default Farbe: nein Display: MasterMind TCD, w/handlebar remote, built-in anti-theft feature, Bluetooth® connectivity, customizab Einsatzbereich ShopFilter: Straße & Asphalt Gabel: SR Suntour MobieA32, 80mm travel, lockout, fender-mounts, integrated light mount Anzahl Gänge: 11 Gang GPS: nein GPS ready: nein Grundfarbe: schwarz Hersteller: Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. Kette: KMC e11S, 11-speed w/ Missing Link(TM) Ladegerät: Custom charger, 42V4A w/ Rosenberger plug, 230V MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein Motor Hersteller: Brose Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motor-Typ: Mittelmotor NOS: nein Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad Rücktrittbremse: nein Schalthebel: SRAM NX, 11-speed trigger SP Connect: nein Straßenausstattung: ja