Vado is the vehicle for everything from daily commutes to fast workouts to longer-than-planned adventures--an electric bike for life. The smoothest-riding e-Bike experience yet, Vado is designed to boldly take on the ever-changing landscape you'll encounter as a daily rider, carry whatever you need it to, and keep you riding more often.
Turbo Vad Er28 sc XL Diam 11K
Akku-Hersteller: Specialized
Akku: Specialized U2-710 alloy casing
Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen
Cassette: SRAM PG-1130, 11-speed, 11-42t
Connected ready: nein
Default Farbe: nein
Display: MasterMind TCD, w/handlebar remote, built-in anti-theft feature, Bluetooth® connectivity, customizab
Einsatzbereich ShopFilter: Straße & Asphalt
Gabel: SR Suntour MobieA32, 80mm travel, lockout, fender-mounts, integrated light mount
Anzahl Gänge: 11 Gang
GPS: nein
GPS ready: nein
Grundfarbe: schwarz
Hersteller: Specialized Bicycle Components Inc.
Kette: KMC e11S, 11-speed w/ Missing Link(TM)
Ladegerät: Custom charger, 42V4A w/ Rosenberger plug, 230V
MonkeyLink Connect: nein
MonkeyLoad Ready: nein
Motor Hersteller: Brose
Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt
Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h
Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor
Motor-Typ: Mittelmotor
NOS: nein
Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad
Rücktrittbremse: nein
Schalthebel: SRAM NX, 11-speed trigger
SP Connect: nein
Straßenausstattung: ja
Allgemein
Zustand
Neu
Modelljahr
2022
Kategorie
Trekkingbike
veröffentlicht am
2022-02-01T06:53:00+0000
Fahrrad-Marke
Specialized