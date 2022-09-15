Chenoa Bosch CX TR Di28 S Diamant Enviolo 625Wh
Bereifung: Schwalbe Marathon Supreme
Bremse: Magura CT 180/180
Display: Bosch Intuvia Display
Gabel: Rock Shox Paragon Gold
Anzahl Gänge: stufenlos
Grundfarbe: schwarz
Highlightfarbe 1: schwarz
Motor-Leistung: 250 W
Motor-Hersteller: Bosch Performance Line CX Gen4
Produktart: Unisex
Sattelstütze: Carbon Rod VT, 27.2x320, 25mm offset
Schalthebel: Enviolo
Allgemein
Zustand
Neu
Modelljahr
2022
Kategorie
Trekkingbike
veröffentlicht am
15/09/2022
Fahrrad-Marke
Simplon