Sub Sport He28 we L Diam 12K Akku-Hersteller: Bosch Akku: PowerTube 625 Horizontal Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Powertube Horizontal integriert Bereifung: Schwalbe Energizer Active Plus 700x50c Bremshebel hinten: Shimano BR-M200 Disc Bremshebel: Shimano BR-M200 Disc Bremse hinten: Shimano BR-M200 Disc Bremse: Shimano BR-M200 Disc Kassette: Shimano KCSM7100 10-45T Display: Intuvia Display Felge: Cross X17 Disc 32h Felge hinten: Cross X17 Disc 32h Scheinwerfer: Superbright Gabel: SUNTOUR NEX-E25 LO DS QR 700C STEEL TAPERED / 63mm travel / Lock Out Anzahl Gänge: 12 Gang Gewicht **: 28 kg GPS: nein GPS ready: nein Gepäckträger: Racktime w/ spring clamp Grundfarbe: weiß Hersteller: SCOTT Nabe (Hinterrad): Shimano FHMT500B 32H QR CL Kette: KMC E12S Lenker: Syncros UC3.0 680mm / 10° bend MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein Motor Hersteller: Bosch Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Modellserie: Sub Sport Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motortyp: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano XT 12 Speed Pedale: Syncros SP-828 Produktart: Herrenfahrrad Rahmenbezeichnung Herstel: Sub eRIDE 6061 Alloy Rücklicht: Superbright Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: Syncros 3.0 / 31.6mm / 350mm Sattel: Selle Royal Essenza w/ Superfabric Schutzbleche: Curana wide extruded fenders Schalthebel: Shimano Deore 12 Speed Speichen: BLACK spokes * F: 14G/ R: 13G Steuersatz: GW semi integrated Straßenausstattung: nein Kurbelgarnitur: Miranda 172,5mm, 38T Chainflow / Chainprotector Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: Syncros UC 3.0 adjustable Nabe (Vorderrad): Shimano HBMT200B 32H QR CL

Allgemein

Zustand Neu

Modelljahr 2021

Kategorie Trekkingbike

Trekkingbike veröffentlicht am 2021-04-16T17:32:23+0000

Fahrrad-Marke Scott