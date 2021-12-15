Sub Cross Er29 we S Trap 10K Akku-Hersteller: Bosch Akku: Bosch PowerTube 625 Horizontal Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Powertube Horizontal integriert Bereifung: Front: , Rear: Schwalbe Smart Sam 29x2.25 Bremshebel hinten: Shimano BR-M200 Disc Bremshebel: Shimano BR-M200 Disc Bremse hinten: Shimano BR-M200 Disc Bremse: Shimano BR-M200 Disc Kassette: Shimano CSM4100 11-42T Default Farbe: nein Display: Purion Display Felge: Cross X17 Disc 32h Felge hinten: Cross X17 Disc, 32H Gabel: SUNTOUR NVX 30 NLO DS QR 700C STEEL TAPERED Anzahl Gänge: 10 Gang Gewicht **: 25,1 kg GPS: nein GPS ready: nein Grundfarbe: weiß Hersteller: SCOTT Nabe (Hinterrad): Shimano FHMT200B 32H QR CL Kette: KMC E10S Lenker: Syncros UC3.0 680mm / 10° bend MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein Motor Hersteller: Bosch Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Modellserie: Sub Cross Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motortyp: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Deore 10 Speed NOS: nein Pedale: VPE-506 Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad Rahmen: Sub eRIDE 6061 Alloy Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: Syncros 3.0 / 31.6mm / 350mm Sattel: Selle Royal Essenza Schalthebel: Shimano Deore 10 Speed Speichen: BLACK spokes * F: 14G/ R: 13G Steuersatz: GW semi integrated Straßenausstattung: nein Kurbelgarnitur: Miranda 172,5mm, 38T Chainflow / Chainprotector Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: Syncros UC 3.0 adjustable Nabe (Vorderrad): Shimano HBMT200B 32H QR CL

Allgemein

Zustand Neu

Modelljahr 2021

Kategorie Trekkingbike

Trekkingbike veröffentlicht am 2021-12-15T18:31:14+0000

Fahrrad-Marke Scott