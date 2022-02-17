Axis eRID Er29 li XL Diam 12K Akku-Hersteller: Bosch Akku: BOSCH PowerTube Horizontal 625 Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Powertube Horizontal integriert Bereifung: Front: , Rear: Schwalbe G-One Allround Performance, 29x2.25" Wired Bremse hinten: Magura MT5E Bremse: Magura MT5E Bremsscheibe hinten: 203 mm Bremsscheibe: 203 mm Kassette: Shimano CS-M7100-12 10-51T 12S Default Farbe: nein Display: Kiox Display Felge: Syncros MAXX Disc / 32H, Tubeless ready Felge hinten: Syncros MAXX Disc, 32H, tubeless ready Frontleuchte: Supernova L1E Legal r/Light Kit 12V / plate holder w/ Brake Light Gabel: Rock Shox Recon Silver Air / Tapered / S-XL 29"/ 140mm travel / Maxle Lite / Remote Lock Out Anzahl Gänge: 12 Gang Gewicht: 26,6 kg GPS: nein GPS ready: nein Gepäckträger: Axis EVO by Racktime 15KG Grundfarbe: lila Hersteller: SCOTT Nabe (Hinterrad): Formula EMSL-148S / Boost 12x148mm Kette: KMC E12S Lenker: Syncros 3.0 720mm / 31.8mm / 8° / 20mm rise, Syncros Lock On Grip MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein Motor Hersteller: Bosch Motorleistung in Watt: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 45 km/h Modellserie: Axis Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motortyp: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano XT / 12 Speed NOS: nein Pedale: VP VPE-506 Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad Rahmen: Alloy S-XL=29" / Virtual 4 link kinematic VLK, 29" / Boost 148x12mm, 140mm travel / Bosch Integrated Rückleuchte: Supernova L1E Legal r/Light Kit 12V / plate holder w/ Brake Light Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: Syncros FL3.0 / 31.6 Sattel: Selle Royal Essenza Schutzbleche: Wingee alloy profile Fender Schalthebel: Shimano Deore SLM6100RA Speichen: Sapim double butted Steuersatz: Syncros FL2.0 Press Fit E2 / Tapered 1.5"-1 1/8", OD 50/62mm / ID 44/56mm Straßenausstattung: nein Kurbelgarnitur: FSA CK-745 IS GEN4 MTB 170mm, 44T FSA Mega Tooth Boost Spider Umwerfer: SCOTT Chainguide Vorbau: Syncros FL3.0 with front Light mount and Kiox mount Nabe: Formula DC-711 / 15x110mm

Zustand Neu

Modelljahr 2021

Kategorie Trekkingbike

Trekkingbike veröffentlicht am 2022-02-17T20:06:15+0000

Fahrrad-Marke Scott