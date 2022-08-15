SCOTT AXIS eRIDE 10 LADY BIKE Das SCOTT Axis eRIDE 10 Lady besitzt einen Rahmen, der speziell für die weibliche Anatomie ausgelegt ist. Du musst nur den Akku aufladen, deine Strecke wählen und dich sonst um nichts kümmern. Willst du extra Ausrüstung mitnehmen? Kein Problem! Ab damit auf den Gepäckträger und los geht's!

Axis eRIDE 10 Da29 ws M Diam 12K Akku-Hersteller: Bosch Akku: Bosch PowerTube Vertikal 625 Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Powertube Vertikal integriert Bereifung: Schwalbe G-One Allround Performance, Syncros X18 Disc/32h Bremse hinten: Shimano BR-MT400 Disc Bremse: Shimano BR-MT400 Disc Bremsscheibe hinten: Shimano SM-RT30 CL / 180 mm Bremsscheibe: Shimano SM-RT30 CL / 180 mm Kassette: Shimano CS-M6100-12 10-51T 12S Display: Purion Display Einsatzbereich ShopFilter: Berge & Offroad Felge: Syncros X18 Disc / 32H, Tubeless ready Felge hinten: Syncros X18 Disc / 32H, Tubeless ready Frontleuchte: Spanninga XE / 40 Lux integrated front light Gabel: SR Suntour XCR34 Air / Tapered / XS-L 29"/ 100mm Travel / 15x110 bolt Axle / Remote Lock Out Anzahl Gänge: 12 Gang Gewicht: 25,9 kg Gepäckträger: Axis by Racktime 25KG Grundfarbe: weiß Hersteller: SCOTT Nabe (Hinterrad): Shimano FH-MT400B / Boost 12x148mm Kette: KMC E12S Lenker: Syncros 3.0 720mm / 31.8mm / 8° / 20mm rise Lenkergrife: Syncros lock-on grips Ladegerät: 2A Charger Motor Hersteller: Bosch Motorleistung in Watt: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motortyp: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano XT / 12 Speed NOS: nein Onlinewarengruppe: online Pedale: VP VPE-506 Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad Rahmen: Alloy XS-L=29" / 6061 Alloy custom butted tubing, Bosch Integr. removable Battery, Range Extender Re Rückleuchte: Pimento Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: Syncros M3.0 / 31.6 Sattel: Selle Royal Essenza Schutzbleche: Curana alloy profile Fender Schalthebel: Shimano Deore SLM6100RA Speichen: Black Spokes Ständer: Ursus Steuersatz: Syncros FL2.0 Urban / Tapered 1.5"-1 1/8", semi integ. OD 50/61mm / ID 44/55mm Straßenausstattung: ja Kurbelgarnitur: Miranda 172,5MM Vorbau: Syncros UC3.0 with integrated Light Nabe: Shimano HB-MT400 / 15x110mm Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 128 kg