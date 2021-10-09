Axis eRID Er29 we XS Diam 12K Akku-Hersteller: Bosch Akku: Bosch PowerTube 625 Horizontal Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Powertube Horizontal integriert Bereifung: Front: , Rear: Schwalbe G-One Allround Performance, Syncros X18 Disc/32h Bremse hinten: Shimano BR-MT400 Disc Bremse: Shimano BR-MT400 Disc Bremsscheibe hinten: Shimano SM-RT30 CL 180 mm Bremsscheibe: Shimano SM-RT30 CL 180 mm Kassette: Shimano CS-M6100-12 10-51T 12S Default Farbe: nein Display: Purion Display Felge: Syncros X18 Disc / 32H, Tubeless ready Felge hinten: Syncros X18 Disc, 32H, tubeless ready Scheinwerfer: Pimento Gabel: SR Suntour XCR34 Air / Tapered / XS-L 29"/ 100mm travel / 15x110 bolt Axle / Remote Lock Out Anzahl Gänge: 12 Gang Gewicht **: 25,9 kg GPS: nein GPS ready: nein Gepäckträger: Axis by Racktime 25KG Grundfarbe: weiß Hersteller: SCOTT Nabe (Hinterrad): Shimano FH-MT400B / Boost 12x148mm Kette: KMC E12S Lenker: Syncros 3.0 720mm / 31.8mm / 8° / 20mm rise, Syncros Lock On Grip MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein Motor Hersteller: Bosch Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Modellserie: Axis Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motortyp: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano XT / 12 Speed NOS: nein Pedale: VP VPE-506 Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad Rahmenbezeichnung Herstel: Alloy XS-L=29" / 6061 Alloy custom butted tubing, Bosch Integr. removable Battery, Range Extender Re Rücklicht: Pimento Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: Syncros M3.0 / 31.6 Sattel: Selle Royal Essenza Schutzbleche: Wingee alloy profile Fender Schalthebel: Shimano Deore SLM6100RA Speichen: Black Spokes Steuersatz: Syncros FL2.0 Urban / Tapered 1.5"-1 1/8", semi integ. OD 50/61mm / ID 44/55mm Straßenausstattung: nein Kurbelgarnitur: Miranda 172,5mm, 38T Chainflow / Chainprotector Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: Syncros UC3.0 with integrated Light Nabe (Vorderrad): Shimano HB-MT400 / 15x110mm

Allgemein

Zustand Neu

Modelljahr 2021

Kategorie Trekkingbike

Trekkingbike veröffentlicht am 2021-10-09T17:31:03+0000

Fahrrad-Marke Scott