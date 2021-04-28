Solero EVO 9
Solero EV He28 pe Rh55cm Diam9K Akku-Hersteller: Bosch Akku: PowerTube 500 Horizontal Akku-Kapazität (Ah): 13.4 Ah Akku-Spannung (Volt): 36 V Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Powertube Horizontal integriert Bereifung: Supero Optima Safe, Level 5 Bremsscheibe hinten: 160mm / 6bolt Bremsscheibe: 180mm / 6bolt Kassette: Shimano Altus CS-HG200-9 11-36T Display: Bosch Intuvia Durchläufer: nein Felge: Strongman, DDM-2, Double Wall Scheinwerfer: Fuxon DHL-F130K-EB Gabel: SR Suntour NEX-E25 P Anzahl Gänge: 9 Gang Gewicht **: 27,2 kg GPS: nein GPS ready: nein Gepäckträger: Standwell, Stahl Black Spring Grundfarbe: petrol Hersteller: ZEG Nabe (Hinterrad): Formula DC 22 RQR Lenker: Kalloy HB-RB11-ENM Lenkergriffe: Velo VLG-1115AD2 MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein Motor Hersteller: Bosch Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Modellserie: Solero Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motortyp: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Altus RD-M2000-SGS Produktart: Herrenfahrrad Rahmenbezeichnung Herstel: Aluminium Tig welding Reifengröße (Zoll): 28 x 1,65 Schloss: ja Rücklicht: Fuxon R99 EB Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelklemme: Kalloy XC-68C Sattelstütze: SP-368, 30,9x350mm Sattel: Selle Royal Essenza Plus Moderate Schlauch: Supero D/V MP 40mm Ständer: Standwell SW-RA031J, 40mm Straßenausstattung: nein Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: Kalloy AL-822 Nabe (Vorderrad): Formula DC-20FQR Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 135 kg
- Allgemein
- Zustand Neu
- Modelljahr 2020
- Kategorie Trekkingbike
- veröffentlicht am 2021-04-28T17:34:00+0000
- Fahrrad-Marke Pegasus