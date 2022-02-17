Power Sport 12 Plus Da28 sw 56cm Tief 12K Akku-Hersteller: Bosch Akku: PowerTube Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Powertube Horizontal integriert Bereifung: Schwalbe Marathon Mondial Bremse hinten: Shimano MT200 / MT200 2-Piston Bremse: Shimano MT200 / MT200 2-Piston Bremsscheibe hinten: Shimano RT30 CL 160 Bremsscheibe: Shimano RT30 CL 180 Bremsentyp: hydraulische Scheibenbremse Kassette: Shimano Deore M6100-12 / 10-51 Default Farbe: nein Display: Bosch INTUVIA LCD Display with Remote Farbrichtung: schwarz Felge: Ambrosio Sport Disc 32H 622x23C Felge hinten: Ambrosio Sport Disc, 32H, 622x23C Frontleuchte: Fuxon FF 100 EB LED 100 Lux Gabel: SR Suntour Federgabel Anzahl Gänge: 12 Gang Gewicht: 26 kg GPS: nein GPS ready: nein Gepäckträger: KTM light (carry more) Grundfarbe: schwarz Hersteller: KTM Fahrrad GmbH Nabe (Hinterrad): Shimano MT500 CL 32H 135-5QR Kettenschutz: KTM type 1 for Bosch Gen.4 Kette: Shimano Deore M6100-12 Lenker: KTM Line low rizer 640mm Lenkergrife: Ergon GP30 SD with Barend MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein Motor Hersteller: Bosch Motorleistung in Watt: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Modellserie: POWER SPORT Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motortyp: Bosch Performance CX 250W 85Nm Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Deore XT RD-M8100-12-SGS Shadow Plus Speichennippel: DT Brass NOS: nein Onlinewarengruppe: online Pedale: Trekking-Pedal VP-616 anti-slip Produktart: Damenfahrrad Rahmen: Macina Trekking Onroad Alloy6061; PT625Wh Bosch Gen.4 / T-0450 Reifengröße (ETRTO): 47-622 Reifengröße (Zoll): 28 x 1,75 Schloss (separat erhältli: ABUS Powertube PLUS Rückleuchte: Fuxon R-99 LED Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: KTM Line 30.9/350 Sattel: Selle Royal Essenza Schutzbleche: SKS A55K 55mm black matt Schalthebel: Shimano Deore M6100-12 display Speichen: DT Champion 2.0 black / DT Alpine II 2.34 black Ständer: KTM 28" adjust Steuersatz: KTM Team eTrekking 1.1/8"-1.5" angle limit Straßenausstattung: ja Kurbelgarnitur: KTM COMP ISIS 170mm Q16 Vorbau: KTM Line 17° Nabe: Shimano Deore M6000 CL 32H 100-5QR Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 144 kg

Zustand Neu

Modelljahr 2021

Kategorie Trekkingbike

Fahrrad-Marke KTM