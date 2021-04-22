MACINA TO He28 bl Rh51cm Diam10K Akku-Hersteller: Bosch Akku: PowerTube 500 Horizontal Akku-Kapazität (Ah): 13.4 Ah Akku-Spannung (Volt): 36 V Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Powertube Horizontal integriert Bereifung: Schwalbe Energizer Plus Perf. GreenGuard Bremse hinten: Shimano MT200 / MT200 2-Piston Bremse: Shimano MT200 / MT200 2-Piston Bremsscheibe hinten: Shimano RT30 CL 160 Bremsscheibe: Shimano RT30 CL 180 Kassette: Shimano Deore M4100-10 / 11-42 Display: Bosch INTUVIA LCD Display Felge: Ambrosio Sport Disc 32H 622x23C Felge hinten: Ambrosio Sport Disc 32H 622x23C Scheinwerfer: B&M Lumotec UPP LED 30 Lux Gabel: Suntour NCX-D coil LO 63mm Anzahl Gänge: 10 Gang Gewicht **: 26,3 kg GPS: nein GPS ready: nein Gepäckträger: KTM Racktime tour (snap-it 1+2) Grundfarbe: blau Hersteller: KTM Fahrrad GmbH Nabe (Hinterrad): Shimano Deore M6000 CL 32H 135-5QR Kettenschutz: KTM type 5 for Bosch Gen.4 Kette: KMC e10 EPT e-bike Lenker: KTM Line rizer20 640mm Griffe: Ergon GP1 SD with Barend MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein Motor Hersteller: Bosch Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Modellserie: MACINA Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motor-Typ: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Deore M4120-10 SGS shadow Speichennippel: DT Brass Pedale: Trekking-Pedal VP-616 anti-slip Produktart: Herrenfahrrad Rahmenbezeichnung Herstel: Macina Trekking Onroad Alloy6061; PT625Wh Bosch Gen.3 / T-1150 Reifengröße (ETRTO): 50-622 Reifengröße (Zoll): 28 x 2,0 Schloss: ABUS Powertube PLUS Rücklicht: B&M Toplight 2C LED Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: Suntour SP17-NCX suspension 30.9/350 Sattel: Selle Royal Essenza Schutzbleche: SKS A55K 55mm black matt Schalthebel: Shimano Deore M4100-10 display Speichen: DT Champion 2.0 black / DT Alpine II 2.34 black Ständer: KTM 28" adjust Steuersatz: Acros AICR internal 1.1/8"-1.5" angle limit Straßenausstattung: ja Kurbelgarnitur: KTM LINE BNI 170mm Q16 Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: KTM Line adjust. 0-60° internal Nabe (Vorderrad): Shimano Deore M6000 CL 32H 100-5QR Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 144 kg

