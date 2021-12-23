MACINA ST Er28 sc Rh56cm Diam11K Akku-Hersteller: Bosch Akku: Bosch PowerTube 625 Horizontal Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Powertube Horizontal integriert Bereifung: Schwalbe Marathon E-Plus Perf. DualGuard Bremse hinten: Shimano MT402 (3-F) / MT420 4-Piston Bremse: Shimano MT402 (3-F) / MT420 4-Piston Bremsscheibe hinten: Shimano RT64 CL 180 Bremsscheibe: Shimano RT64 CL 180 Kassette: Shimano Deore M5100-11 / 11-51 Default Farbe: nein Display: Bosch Intuvia Felge: Ryde Andra29 36H 622x29C Felge hinten: Ryde Andra 29, 36H, 622x29C Frontleuchte: B&M Lumotec IQ-XS LED 70 Lux Gabel: Suntour NCX-D air LO DS 63mm Anzahl Gänge: 11 Gang Gewicht **: 27,4 kg GPS: nein GPS ready: nein Gepäckträger: KTM Racktime tour (snap-it 1+2) Grundfarbe: schwarz Hersteller: KTM Fahrrad GmbH Nabe (Hinterrad): Shimano Deore M6000 CL 36H 135-5QR Kettenschutz: KTM type 1 for Bosch Gen.4 Kette: KMC e11 Sport EPT e-bike Lenker: Ergotec Lady Town GH16 630mm Lenkergriffe: Ergon GP1 SD with Barend MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein Motor Hersteller: Bosch Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Modellserie: MACINA Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motortyp: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Deore M5100-11 SGS shadow+ Speichennippel: DT Brass NOS: nein Pedale: Trekking-Pedal VP-616 anti-slip Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad Rahmen: Macina Trekking Onroad Alloy6061; PT625Wh Bosch Gen.4 / T-0450 Reifengröße (ETRTO): 50-622 Reifengröße (Zoll): 28 x 2,0 Schloss (separat erhältli: ABUS Powertube PLUS Rückleuchte: B&M Toplight 2C LED Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: bySchulz G2.ST suspension 30.9/400 Sattel: Selle Royal Viaggio Schutzbleche: SKS A55K 55mm black matt Schalthebel: Shimano Deore M5100-11 display Speichen: DT Alpine II 2.34 black Ständer: KTM 28" adjust Steuersatz: KTM Team eTrekking 1.1/8"-1.5" angle limit Straßenausstattung: ja Kurbelgarnitur: KTM COMP ISIS 170mm Q16 Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: Ergotec Swell RE70 adjust. Nabe (Vorderrad): Shimano Deore M6000 CL 36H 100-5QR Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 177 kg

