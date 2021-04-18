Macina Style 610 625Wh 28 Wave56 schwarz 12K Akku-Hersteller: Bosch Akku: PowerTube 625 Horizontal Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Powertube Horizontal integriert Bereifung: Schwalbe Energizer Plus Perf. GreenGuard Bremse hinten: Shimano Deore XT T8100 / M8120 4-Piston Bremse: Shimano Deore XT T8100 / M8120 4-Piston Bremsscheibe hinten: Shimano RT64 CL 160 Bremsscheibe: Shimano RT64 CL 180 Kassette: Shimano Deore M6100-12 / 10-51 Display: Bosch INTUVIA LCD Display Felge: DT Swiss H1950 32H 622x25TC Felge hinten: DT Swiss H1950 32H 622x25TC 14 Frontleuchte: B&M Lumotec IQ-X LED 150 Lux 10 Gabel: Suntour NCX-E air LO 63mm 15QLC Anzahl Gänge: 12 Gang 12 Gewichtsangabe Herst.: 26,4 kg GPS: nein GPS ready: nein Gepäckträger: KTM Racktime tour (snap-it 1+2) Grundfarbe: schwarz Hersteller: KTM Fahrrad GmbH Nabe (Hinterrad): DT Swiss 370 CL 32H 135-5QR Kettenschutz: KTM type 1 for Bosch Gen.4 Kette: Shimano Deore M6100-12 Lenker: KTM Line rizer20 640mm Lenkergriffe : Ergon GP30 SD with Barend MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein Motor Hersteller: Bosch Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Modellserie: MACINA Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor 09 Motortyp: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Deore XT M8100-12 SGS shadow+ Speichennippel: DT Brass NOS: nein Pedale: Trekking-Pedal VP-616 anti-slip 02 Produktart: Trecking Rahmenbezeichnung Herstel: Macina Trekking Onroad Alloy6061; PT625Wh Bosch Gen.4 / T-0450 Reifengröße (ETRTO): 50-622 Reifengröße (Zoll): 28 x 2,0 Schloss: ABUS Powertube PLUS Rückleuchte: B&M Toplight View LED Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: Suntour SP17-NCX suspension 30.9/350 Sattel: Selle Royal Lookin+ Schutzbleche: SKS A55K 55mm black matt Schalthebel: Shimano Deore M6100-12 display Speichen: DT Alpine III 2.34 black Ständer: Hebie 28" adjust Steuersatz: KTM Team eTrekking 1.1/8"-1.5" angle limit Straßenausstattung: ja 15 Kurbelgarnitur: KTM TEAM ISIS 170mm Q16 Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: KTM Line UP3 adjust. 0-90° Nabe (Vorderrad): DT Swiss 350 CL 32H 100-15TA Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 144 kg

veröffentlicht am 2021-04-18

