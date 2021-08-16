MACINA GRAN P292
MACINA GRAN P292 H29 Br Rh57 9K Akku-Hersteller: Bosch Akku: Bosch PowerPack 500 Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Bereifung: Schwalbe Marathon Almotion Perf. RaceGuard Bremse hinten: Shimano MT200 / MT200 2-Piston Bremse: Shimano MT200 / MT200 2-Piston Bremsscheibe hinten: Shimano RT30 CL 160 Bremsscheibe: Shimano RT30 CL 180 Kassette: Shimano HG201-9 / 11-36 Display: Bosch INTUVIA LCD Display Felge: Ryde Rival30 32H 622x30C Felge hinten: Ryde Rival30 32H 622x30C Frontleuchte: B&M Lumotec MYC LED 50 Lux Gabel: Suntour XCM 32 coil 29" NLO 100mm 15x100 Anzahl Gänge: 9 Gang Gewicht: 25 kg GPS: nein GPS ready: nein Gepäckträger: KTM Racktime light (snap-it 1+2) Grundfarbe: braun Hersteller: KTM Fahrrad GmbH Nabe (Hinterrad): Shimano Deore M6000 CL 32H 135-5QR Kette: Shimano E6070-9 e-bike Lenker: Ergotec Lady Town GH16 630mm Lenkergriffe: KTM Comp Ergo Lock MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein Motor Hersteller: Bosch Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Modellserie: MACINA Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motortyp: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Alivio M3100-9 SGS shadow Speichennippel: DT Brass NOS: nein Pedale: Trekking-Pedal VP-616 anti-slip Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad Rahmenbezeichnung Herstel: Macina Onroad 29" Alloy6061; UC-PP500Wh Bosch Gen.3 / M-1640 Reifengröße (ETRTO): 55-622 Reifengröße (Zoll): 29 x 2,15 Schloss (separat erhältli: ABUS Standard Rückleuchte: B&M Toplight 2C LED Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: KTM Line 30.9/350 Sattel: Selle Royal Essenza Schutzbleche: SKS A65R 65mm black matt Schalthebel: Shimano Alivio M3100-9 display Speichen: DT Champion 2.0 black / DT Alpine II 2.34 black Ständer: KTM 28" adjust Steuersatz: Ritchey Zero Logic OE 1.1/8" Straßenausstattung: ja Kurbelgarnitur: KTM LINE BNI 170mm Q16 Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: KTM Line UP3 adjust. 0-90° Nabe (Vorderrad): Shimano MT400 CL 32H 100-15TA Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 143 kg
- Allgemein
- Zustand Neu
- Modelljahr 2021
- Kategorie Trekkingbike
- veröffentlicht am 2021-08-16T19:04:03+0000
- Fahrrad-Marke KTM