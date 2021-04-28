MACINA CROSS P610
MACINA CR He28 bl Rh46cm Diam10K Akku-Hersteller: Bosch Akku: PowerTube 625 Horizontal Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Powertube Horizontal integriert Bereifung: Schwalbe Smart Sam Perf. Bremse hinten: Shimano MT200 / MT200 2-Piston Bremse: Shimano MT200 / MT200 2-Piston Bremsscheibe hinten: Shimano RT30 CL 160 Bremsscheibe: Shimano RT30 CL 180 Kassette: Shimano Deore M4100-10 / 11-42 Display: Bosch INTUVIA LCD Display Felge: Ambrosio Sport Disc 32H 622x23C Felge hinten: Ambrosio Sport Disc 32H 622x23C Gabel: Suntour NCX-D coil LO 63mm Anzahl Gänge: 10 Gang Gewicht **: 23 kg GPS: nein GPS ready: nein Grundfarbe: blau Hersteller: KTM Fahrrad GmbH Nabe (Hinterrad): Shimano Deore M6000 CL 32H 135-5QR Kette: KMC e10 EPT e-bike Lenker: KTM Comp low rizer 640mm Lenkergriffe: Ergon GP30 SD with Barend MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein Motor Hersteller: Bosch Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Modellserie: MACINA Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motortyp: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Deore M4120-10 SGS shadow Speichennippel: DT Brass NOS: nein Pedale: MTB-Pedal VP-195E alloy Produktart: Herrenfahrrad Rahmenbezeichnung Herstel: Macina Trekking Offroad Alloy6061; PT625Wh Bosch Gen.3 / T-1160 Reifengröße (ETRTO): 47-622 Reifengröße (Zoll): 28 x 1,75 Schloss: ABUS Powertube PLUS Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: KTM Comp 30.9/350 Sattel: KTM Line Hybrid Schalthebel: Shimano Deore M4100-10 display Speichen: DT Champion 2.0 black / DT Alpine II 2.34 black Ständer: KTM 28" adjust Steuersatz: Acros AICR internal 1.1/8>1.5" angle limit Straßenausstattung: nein Kurbelgarnitur: KTM LINE BNI 170mm Q16 Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: KTM Line 20° internal Nabe (Vorderrad): Shimano Deore M6000 CL 32H 100-5QR Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 141 kg
- Allgemein
- Zustand Neu
- Modelljahr 2021
- Kategorie Trekkingbike
- veröffentlicht am 2021-04-28T17:34:06+0000
- Fahrrad-Marke KTM