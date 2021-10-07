CENTO 11 Er28 sc Rh46cm Diam 11K Akku-Hersteller: Bosch Akku: Bosch PowerTube 625 Horizontal Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Powertube Horizontal integriert Bereifung: Schwalbe Energizer Plus Perf. GreenGuard Bremse hinten: Shimano MT200 / MT200 2-Piston Bremse: Shimano MT200 / MT200 2-Piston Bremsscheibe hinten: Shimano RT30 CL 160 Bremsscheibe: Shimano RT30 CL 180 Kassette: Shimano Deore M5100-11 / 11-51 Default Farbe: nein Display: Bosch Intuvia Felge: Ambrosio Sport Disc 32H 622x23C Felge hinten: Ambrosio Sport Disc, 32H, 622x23C Frontleuchte: Fuxon FF 100 EB LED 100 Lux Gabel: Suntour NCX-D air LO 63mm Anzahl Gänge: 11 Gang Gewicht **: 25,8 kg GPS: nein GPS ready: nein Gepäckträger: KTM tour (carry more) Grundfarbe: schwarz Hersteller: KTM Fahrrad GmbH Nabe (Hinterrad): Shimano Deore M6000 CL 32H 135-5QR Kettenschutz: KTM type 1 for Bosch Gen.4 Kette: KMC e11 Sport EPT e-bike Lenker: KTM Line rizer20 640mm Griffe: Ergon GP30 SD with Barend MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein Motor Hersteller: Bosch Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Modellserie: CENTO Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motortyp: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Deore M5100-11 SGS shadow+ Speichennippel: DT Brass NOS: nein Pedale: Trekking-Pedal VP-616 anti-slip Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad Rahmenbezeichnung Herstel: Macina Trekking Onroad Alloy6061; PT625Wh Bosch Gen.4 / T-0450 Reifengröße (ETRTO): 50-622 Reifengröße (Zoll): 28 x 2,0 Schloss (separat erhältli: ABUS Powertube PLUS Rückleuchte: Fuxon R-99 LED Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: Suntour SP17-NCX suspension 30.9/350 Sattel: Selle Royal Lookin+ Schutzbleche: SKS A55K 55mm black matt Schalthebel: Shimano Deore M5100-11 display Speichen: DT Champion 2.0 black / DT Alpine II 2.34 black Ständer: KTM 28" adjust Steuersatz: KTM Team eTrekking 1.1/8"-1.5" angle limit Straßenausstattung: ja Kurbelgarnitur: KTM COMP ISIS 170mm Q16 Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: KTM Line UP3 adjust. 0-90° Nabe (Vorderrad): Shimano Deore M6000 CL 32H 100-5QR Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 144 kg

