IMAGE 5.B He28 gr Rh53cm Diam5NR Akku-Hersteller: Bosch Akku: Bosch PowerTube 625 Horizontal Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Powertube Horizontal integriert Bereifung: Schwalbe Marathon Almotion Performance Bremshebel hinten: Shimano MT400 Bremshebel: Shimano MT400 Bremse hinten: Shimano MT400 Bremse: Shimano MT420, 4-Piston Bremsscheibe hinten: 180 Bremsscheibe: 180mm Kassette: Gates Carbondrive CDX Display: Bosch Intuvia LCD, mit Nahbedienteil und Schiebehilfe Einsatzbereich ShopFilter: Straße & Asphalt Felge: Rodi Airline Plus, geöst Felge hinten: Rodi Airline Plus, geöst Scheinwerfer: Herrmans H-Black MR8, LED Gabel: SR Suntour Mobie25, Air, blockierbar, 15 mm Steckachse Anzahl Gänge: 5 Gang GPS: nein GPS ready: nein Gepäckträger: Racktime Systemgepäckträger Grundfarbe: grau Hersteller: Derby Cycle Holding GmbH Nabe (Hinterrad): Shimano Nexus, 5-Gang Innenlager: Integrated in Drive Unit Kettenschutz: Herrmans Halo Lenker: Concept EX Ergo Riser Griffe: Herrmans Line MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein Motor Hersteller: Bosch Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Modellserie: IMAGE Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motor-Typ: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Nexus, 5-Gang Pedale: Comfort, mit Antirutscheinlage und Reflektor Produktart: Herrenfahrrad Rahmenbezeichnung Herstel: Integrale 0.5, Aluminium Reifengröße (ETRTO): 50-622 Schloss: Trelock RS453 frame lock, 1 key for both locks, key removable Rücklicht: Herrmans H-Trace, LED Rücktrittbremse: ja Sattelklemme: Kalkhoff, Inbus Sattelstütze: Patent XXL, gefedert Sattel: Selle Royal Essenza Plus Schutzbleche: Kunststoff, mit Kantenschutz Schalthebel: Shimano Nexus Speichen: Niro Ständer: Hinterbauständer, einstellbar Straßenausstattung: ja Kurbelgarnitur: Aluminium Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: Concept EX, verstellbar Nabe (Vorderrad): Shimano Alivio MT400, 15x100 mm Steckachse Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 170 kg

Zustand Neu

Modelljahr 2021

Kategorie Trekkingbike

Trekkingbike veröffentlicht am 2021-07-24T05:29:06+0000

Fahrrad-Marke Kalkhoff