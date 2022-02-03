Jarifa² 6.6 Nine Un29 Rh40cm Diam 9K 500Wh Akku-Hersteller: Bosch Akku: BOSCH PowerTube Horizontal 500 Akku-Kapazität (Ah): 13.4 Ah Akku-Spannung (Volt): 36 V Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Bereifung: Schwalbe Smart Sam 57-622 Kassette: Shimano HG400 Display: Bosch Purion LCD Felge: Rodi TRYP25, eyelets Gabel: SR Suntour XCM 34, adjustable Hersteller: Derby Cycle Holding GmbH Nabe (Hinterrad): Shimano Alivio MT400, 12x148 mm Lenker: Riser, Aluminium, 720mm Griffe: FOCUS Ergo Comfort Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motortyp: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Altus M2000, 9-Gang Pedale: MTB, with reflector Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad Rahmen: 7005 aluminium, 148x12 mm thru axle, internal cable routing, post mount 180 mm Sattelstütze: Aluminium, 31,6 mm Sattel: Touring Schalthebel: Shimano Altus M2010 Kurbelgarnitur: FSA CK-320, aluminium Vorbau: Aluminium, 70mm, 35degree

