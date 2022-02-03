Jarifa² 6.6 Nine Un29 Rh40cm Diam 9K 500Wh
Akku-Hersteller: Bosch
Akku: BOSCH PowerTube Horizontal 500
Akku-Kapazität (Ah): 13.4 Ah
Akku-Spannung (Volt): 36 V
Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen
Bereifung: Schwalbe Smart Sam 57-622
Kassette: Shimano HG400
Display: Bosch Purion LCD
Felge: Rodi TRYP25, eyelets
Gabel: SR Suntour XCM 34, adjustable
Hersteller: Derby Cycle Holding GmbH
Nabe (Hinterrad): Shimano Alivio MT400, 12x148 mm
Lenker: Riser, Aluminium, 720mm
Griffe: FOCUS Ergo Comfort
Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt
Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor
Motortyp: Mittelmotor
Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Altus M2000, 9-Gang
Pedale: MTB, with reflector
Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad
Rahmen: 7005 aluminium, 148x12 mm thru axle, internal cable routing, post mount 180 mm
Sattelstütze: Aluminium, 31,6 mm
Sattel: Touring
Schalthebel: Shimano Altus M2010
Kurbelgarnitur: FSA CK-320, aluminium
Vorbau: Aluminium, 70mm, 35degree
Allgemein
Zustand
Neu
Modelljahr
2021
Kategorie
Trekkingbike
veröffentlicht am
2022-02-03T14:48:09+0000
Fahrrad-Marke
Focus