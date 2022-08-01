Gotour6 7.43
Gotour6 7 Er28 bl M Diam 5N Akku-Hersteller: Bosch Akku: Bosch PowerTube Vertikal 625 Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Powertube Vertikal integriert Bereifung: SCHWALBE Big Ben Bremshebel hinten: SHIMANO BL-T6000 Bremshebel: SHIMANO BL-T6000 Bremse hinten: SHIMANO BR-M6000 Bremse: SHIMANO BR-M6000 Bremsscheibe hinten: SHIMANO Deore SM-RT54MI, 180mm Bremsscheibe: SHIMANO Deore SM-RT54ME, 180mm Kassette: GATES ® CDX, 36t Connected ready: nein Default Farbe: nein Display: Bosch Intuvia Einsatzbereich ShopFilter: Straße & Asphalt Felge: FLYER Disc Felge hinten: FLYER Disc Frontleuchte: Busch & Müller IQ-XS Friendly Gabel: SR SUNTOUR Mobie25 Coil, 75 mm travel, 15 x 100 mm axle Anzahl Gänge: 5 Gang Gewicht **: 30 kg GPS: nein GPS ready: nein Gepäckträger: FLYER Racktime, integrated spring flap Grundfarbe: blau Hersteller: FLYER AG Nabe (Hinterrad): SHIMANO Nexus SG-C7000-5D, 32h Lenker: KALLOY HB-TR2, 25° Lenkergriffe: FLYER Comfort MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein Motor Hersteller: Bosch Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motortyp: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Nexus SG-C7000-5D, 32h NOS: nein Pedale: FLYER wellgo Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad Rahmen: Gents Reifengröße (ETRTO): 55-622 Reifengröße (Zoll): 28 x 2.15 Schloss: ABUS Shield 5650L; battery lock with YourPlus one key system Rückleuchte: Busch & Müller 2C Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelklemme: Castello SPF3 bk 35.0/27.2 mm Sattelstütze: FLYER Bracer Suspension, 27.2 x 300 mm Sattel: SELLE ROYAL Lookin Schutzbleche: SKS B65 Schlauch: SCHWALBE AV19B 40/62-622 Schalthebel: SHIMANO SL-C7000-5, 5 speed SP Connect: nein Speichen: Front: DT SWISS Champion 2.0 x 296/294 mm / Rear: DT SWISS Champion 2.0 x 286 mm Ständer: PLETSCHER Comp 40 Flex Steuersatz: VP A-Head VP-A41AC1 Straßenausstattung: nein Kurbelgarnitur: SAMOX EC33 Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: Speedlifter Twist, 31.8 x 95 mm, adjustable height 100 mm, adjustable angle Nabe: SHIMANO Deore HB-M6010, 32h Zahnriemen: GATES ® CDX, 128t Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 150 kg
- Allgemein
- Zustand Neu
- Modelljahr 2022
- Kategorie Trekkingbike
- veröffentlicht am 01/08/2022
- Fahrrad-Marke Flyer