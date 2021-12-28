Gotour6 5.41R
Gotour6 5 Er28 bl XL Wave Nab Akku-Hersteller: Bosch Akku: Bosch PowerTube 625 Vertikal Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Powertube Vertikal integriert Bereifung: Schwalbe Big Ben Bremshebel hinten: Shimano BL-MT402 Bremshebel: Shimano BL-MT402 Bremse hinten: Shimano BR-MT400 Bremse: Shimano BR-MT400 Bremsscheibe hinten: Shimano Nexus Coaster, 160mm Bremsscheibe: Shimano SM-RT26, 180mm Kassette: Shimano Nexus, 30t Default Farbe: nein Display: BOSCH Intuvia Einsatzbereich ShopFilter: Straße & Asphalt Felge: FLYER Disc Felge hinten: FLYER Disc Scheinwerfer: Busch & Müller IQ-Myc Gabel: SR Suntour Mobie-A32 Coil, 75 mm travel, 15 x 100 mm axle Anzahl Gänge: 5 Gang Gewicht **: 30 kg GPS: nein GPS ready: nein Gepäckträger: FLYER Racktime, integrated spring flap Grundfarbe: blau Hersteller: FLYER AG Nabe (Hinterrad): Shimano Nexus SG-C7000-5CD, 32h Kette: SRAM PC-870 Lenker: FLYER Cruise, 44°, 55 mm Griffe: FLYER Comfort MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein Motor Hersteller: Bosch Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motor-Typ: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Nexus SG-C7000-5CD, 32h NOS: nein Pedale: FLYER Wellgo Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad Rahmen: Comfort Reifengröße (ETRTO): 55-622 Reifengröße (Zoll): 28 x 2.15 Schloss (separat erhältli: Abus Shield 5650L; battery lock with YourPlus one key system Rücklicht: Busch & Müller 2C Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelklemme: Castello SPF3 bk 35.0/27.2 mm Sattelstütze: FLYER Cushy Suspension, 27.2 x 300 mm Sattel: Selle Royal Lookin Schutzbleche: SKS B65 Schlauch: Schwalbe AV19B 40/62-622 Schalthebel: Shimano SL-C7000-5, 5 speed Speichen: Front: DT Swiss Champion 2.0 x 294/292 mm / Rear: DT Swiss Champion 2.0 x 286 mm Ständer: Pletscher Comp 40 Flex Steuersatz: VP Ahead VP-A41AC1 Straßenausstattung: nein Kurbelgarnitur: Samox EC33 Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: Speedlifter Twist, 31.8 x 95 mm, adjustable height 100 mm, adjustable angle Nabe (Vorderrad): Shimano Alivio HB-MT400, 32h Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 150 kg
- Allgemein
- Zustand Neu
- Modelljahr 2022
- Kategorie Trekkingbike
- veröffentlicht am 2021-12-28T06:29:10+0000
- Fahrrad-Marke Flyer