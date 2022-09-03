Gotour4 5 Er26 si XS Wave 8N Akku-Hersteller: FLYER Akku: FLYER STB-630 Akku-Kapazität (Ah): 16.75 Ah Akku-Spannung (Volt): 36 V Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Seattube Bereifung: SCHWALBE Energizer Plus Bremshebel hinten: SHIMANO BL-MT402 Bremshebel: SHIMANO BL-MT402 Bremse hinten: SHIMANO BR-MT400 Bremse: SHIMANO BR-MT400 Bremsscheibe hinten: SHIMANO Nexus Coaster, 160mm Bremsscheibe: SHIMANO SM-RT26, 180mm Kassette: SHIMANO Nexus 18 Zähne Connected ready: nein Default Farbe: nein Display: FIT D0 (2" color display) Einsatzbereich ShopFilter: Straße & Asphalt Felge: FLYER FR21 Felge hinten: FLYER FR21 Frontleuchte: Busch & Müller IQ-Myc Gabel: SR SUNTOUR NCX, 50 mm travel Anzahl Gänge: 8 Gang Gewicht **: 28 kg GPS: nein GPS ready: nein Gepäckträger: FLYER Racktime, integrated spring flap Grundfarbe: silber Hersteller: FLYER AG Nabe (Hinterrad): SHIMANO Nexus SG-C6001-8CD, 32h Kette: SRAM PC-870 Lenker: FLYER Cruise, 44°, 55 mm Griffe: FLYER Comfort MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein Motor Hersteller: Panasonic Motor-Leistung: 450 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motortyp: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Nexus SG-C6001-8CD, 32h NOS: nein Pedale: FLYER wellgo Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad Rahmen: Comfort Reifengröße (ETRTO): 47-559 Reifengröße (Zoll): 26 x 1.75 Schloss: ABUS Shield 5650L; battery lock with YourPlus one key system Rückleuchte: Busch & Müller 2C Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelklemme: LAMINAR CL07JB1 BK 35/27.2 Sattelstütze: FLYER Cushy Suspension, 27.2 x 300 mm Sattel: SELLE ROYAL Nuvola Schutzbleche: SKS A60A Schlauch: SCHWALBE AV13 40/62-559 Schalthebel: SHIMANO SL-C6000-8, 8 speed SP Connect: nein Speichen: Front: DT SWISS Champion 2.0 x 264/262 mm / Rear: DT SWISS Champion 2.0 x 256mm Ständer: PLETSCHER Comp 40 Flex Steuersatz: VP A-Head VP-A41AC1 Straßenausstattung: nein Kurbelgarnitur: SAMOX EC40 Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: Speedlifter Twist, 31.8 x 95 mm, adjustable height 60 mm, adjustable angle Nabe: SHIMANO Alivio HB-M4050, 32h Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 150 kg

Allgemein

Zustand Neu

Modelljahr 2022

Kategorie Trekkingbike

Trekkingbike veröffentlicht am 03/09/2022

Fahrrad-Marke Flyer