Lacuba EVO 10 750Wh
Lacuba EVO 10 750Wh 28 Trapez 50 rot 10K Akku-Hersteller: BMZ Akku: BMZ Supercore 555 horizontal Akku-Spannung (Volt): 36 V Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Downtube integriert Bereifung: Schwalbe Marathon Almotion Bremsscheibe hinten: 160mm / Centerlock Bremsscheibe: 180mm / Centerlock Kassette: Shimano Altus CS-HG500-10 11-42T Display: Bloks Gen. 2.0 DS103 3,5" Felge: Ryde, Taurus 2000, Double Wall 14) Frontleuchte: Fuxon DHL-F170EB LED 10) Gabel: SR Suntour SF17 NCX-D DS LO Air CTS Anzahl Gänge: 10 Gang Gepäckträger: Standwell SW-KM079S Höchstgeschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Hersteller: ZEG Nabe (Hinterrad): Shimano Deore FH-M6000QR Kette: KMC X10E Lenker: Kalloy HB-RB12L-ENM Lenkergriffe : Ergon GP30-L Motor Hersteller: Brose Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor .9) Motortyp: Mittelmotor Brose Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Deore RD-M6000-SGS Pedale: Wellgo C-211 mit Sandpapier .2) Produktart: Trekking Reifengröße (ETRTO): 50-622 Rückleuchte: Fuxon R99 EB LED Sattelklemme: Kalloy XC-68C Sattelstütze: SP-368, 30,9x300mm Sattel: VL-6483 Schutzbleche: SKS Pet A56 Schaftlänge: Schwalbe SV19 Schalthebel: Shimano Deore Trekking SL-T6000 Steuersatz: CH-6201TBW, 1.5" tapered 1-1/8" Terrain: Straße & Asphalt Topographie - Profil: Steile Rampen 15) Kurbelgarnitur: FSA CK-745/IS Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: Kalloy AS-ZGD2 Nabe (Vorderrad): Shimano Deore HB-M6000QR
- Allgemein
- Zustand Neu
- Modelljahr 2020
- Kategorie Trekkingbike
- veröffentlicht am 2021-11-28T20:20:17+0000
- Fahrrad-Marke Bulls