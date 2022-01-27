Why should you be forced to choose between aerodynamics and weight, between ride quality and speed? It's simple, you shouldn't. Enter the new Tarmac--climb on the lightest bike the UCI allows, then descend on the fastest. We've utilized our most advanced technologies, from our FreeFoil Shape Library to an all-new Rider-First Engineered(TM) frame, to deliver a race bike that is truly without compromise. The days of making sacrifices between "aero" and "lightweight" bikes are over--the all-new Tarmac is the fastest race bike, ever. One bike to rule them all.

TARMAC SL7 SW FRMSET CARB/SPCT Gabel: S-Works FACT Carbon, 12x100mm thru-axle, flat-mount disc Grundfarbe: beige Sattelstütze: 2021 S-Works Tarmac Carbon seat post, FACT Carbon, Di2 Compatible, 20mm offset