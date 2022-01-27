The Aethos frame has been designed with the perfect combination of ultimate ride feel, light weight, and style--from accelerating up steep pitches and descending technical descents, to all-day saddle comfort on even the longest coffee rides, the Aethos hits the mark. But how, you ask? By reinventing the traditional road shape found on bikes of the past, we've subtly altered these shapes to deliver massive gains in stiffness and balance, all without affecting weight or durability. Pair that with an entirely new layup and process that we've perfected over multiple decades and you have the lightest frame out there (585 grams, S-Works, size 56cm). The Aethos is more than just a new bike, it's the first of a new breed.

AETHOS SW FRMSET CLGRY/CMLNEYR Gabel: S-Works FACT Carbon, 12x100mm thru-axle, flat-mount disc Grundfarbe: grau Sattelstütze: Roval Alpinist Carbon Seatpost