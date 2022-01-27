The Aethos line promises three things--exceptional light weight, perfectly-balanced ride characteristics, and undeniable style--and this Aethos pro is no exception. Aethos: Billions of calculations in the pursuit of one thing--the perfect ride.

AETHOS PRO ETAP CARB/FLKSIL/BL Cassette: SRAM Force, 12-speed, 10-33t Gabel: FACT Carbon, 12x100mm thru-axle, flat-mount disc Laufradsatz: Roval Alpinist CL, 21mm internal width carbon rim, 33mm depth, Win Tunnel Engineered, DT for Roval 3 Reifen: S-Works Turbo, 120 TPI, folding bead, BlackBelt protection, 700x26mm Sattelstütze: Roval Alpinist Carbon Seatpost Sattel: Body Geometry Power Pro, hollow titanium rails Schalthebel: SRAM Force eTap AXS