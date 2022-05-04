Paralane² Di28 sc Rh57cm Diam22K
Akku-Hersteller: Fazua
Akku: Evation 1.0 252 DownTube
Akku-Kapazität (Ah): 7 Ah
Akku-Spannung (Volt): 36 V
Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen
Bereifung: Vittoria Rubino TLR, 700 x 28C, Folding
Bremshebel: SHIMANO BRM7020
Bremse: Shimano 105 R7025 hydraulic disc
Kassette: SHIMANO 105 R7000
Display: FAZUA evation 1.0 remote
Gabel: Carbon, disc, road boost 110x12 mm, thru axle, R.A.T Evo technology, flat mount 160/140 mm, internal
Hersteller: Derby Cycle Holding GmbH
Kette: SHIMANO CN-HG601
Lenker: BBB Basic, aluminium, drop: 125 mm, reach: 70mm
Griffe: FOCUS Bartape SL
Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt
Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor
Motortyp: Mittelmotor
Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano 105 R7000
Pedale: Sport, with reflector
Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad
Sattelstütze: BBB CPX Plus, Carbon, 27,2mm, 350mm, set-back: 20mm
Sattel: prologo Scratch
Schutzbleche: Curana C-Lite
Schalthebel: SHIMANO 105 R7025
Kurbelgarnitur: FSA, aluminium
Vorbau: BBB Basic, aluminium, 31.8mm, +/- 7 degree
Allgemein
Zustand
Neu
Modelljahr
2021
Kategorie
Rennrad, Gravelbikes
veröffentlicht am
2022-05-04T15:53:21+0000
Fahrrad-Marke
Focus