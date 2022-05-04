Paralane² Di28 sc Rh57cm Diam22K Akku-Hersteller: Fazua Akku: Evation 1.0 252 DownTube Akku-Kapazität (Ah): 7 Ah Akku-Spannung (Volt): 36 V Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Bereifung: Vittoria Rubino TLR, 700 x 28C, Folding Bremshebel: SHIMANO BRM7020 Bremse: Shimano 105 R7025 hydraulic disc Kassette: SHIMANO 105 R7000 Display: FAZUA evation 1.0 remote Gabel: Carbon, disc, road boost 110x12 mm, thru axle, R.A.T Evo technology, flat mount 160/140 mm, internal Hersteller: Derby Cycle Holding GmbH Kette: SHIMANO CN-HG601 Lenker: BBB Basic, aluminium, drop: 125 mm, reach: 70mm Griffe: FOCUS Bartape SL Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motortyp: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano 105 R7000 Pedale: Sport, with reflector Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad Sattelstütze: BBB CPX Plus, Carbon, 27,2mm, 350mm, set-back: 20mm Sattel: prologo Scratch Schutzbleche: Curana C-Lite Schalthebel: SHIMANO 105 R7025 Kurbelgarnitur: FSA, aluminium Vorbau: BBB Basic, aluminium, 31.8mm, +/- 7 degree

Allgemein

Zustand Neu

Modelljahr 2021

Kategorie Rennrad, Gravelbikes

Rennrad, Gravelbikes veröffentlicht am 2022-05-04T15:53:21+0000

Fahrrad-Marke Focus