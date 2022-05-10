PARALANE Un28 Rh54cm Herr 22G
Akku-Ladezeit 100%: ca, 4 Stunden
Akku-Ladezeit 50%: ca, 2 Stunden
Akku-Kapazität (Ah): 7 Ah
Akku-Spannung (Volt): 36 V
Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen
Akku-Position: integriert
Bereifung: Continental Ultra Sport II, 700 x 28C
Cassette: Shimano Ultegra R8000, 11-34T
Einsatz: Road Race
Felgen: DT Swiss RR521 SPLINE DB, 32mm height w/ DT Swiss 370 boost hub
Gabel: Carbon, disc, road boost 110x12 mm RAT through axle, RAT Evo Technology, flat mount 140 mm, internal
Lenkerbügel: BBB Deluxe, Aluminium, drop: 125mm, reach: 70mm
Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt
Motor-Hersteller: Fazua
Motor-Typ: Mittelmotor
Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad
Sattelstütze: BBB Deluxe, Aluminium, 27,2mm, 350mm, set-back 20mm
Sattel: Prologo Scratch
Schalthebel: Shimano Ultegra R8020
Tretlager: FSA Aluminium Arm, 50-34T
Vorbau: BBB Deluxe, aluminium, 31.8mm, +/- 7 degree
Allgemein
Zustand
Neu
Modelljahr
2019
Kategorie
Rennrad, Gravelbikes
veröffentlicht am
2022-05-10
Fahrrad-Marke
Focus