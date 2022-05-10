PARALANE 6.9

Fahrrad-Marke: Focus
Preis: 4.499€ 3.499€
Heiss GmbH - Das Radcenter Rudolf-Diesel-Straße 18 87700 Memmingen
PARALANE 6.9 #1

PARALANE Un28 Rh54cm Herr 22G Akku-Ladezeit 100%: ca, 4 Stunden Akku-Ladezeit 50%: ca, 2 Stunden Akku-Kapazität (Ah): 7 Ah Akku-Spannung (Volt): 36 V Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: integriert Bereifung: Continental Ultra Sport II, 700 x 28C Cassette: Shimano Ultegra R8000, 11-34T Einsatz: Road Race Felgen: DT Swiss RR521 SPLINE DB, 32mm height w/ DT Swiss 370 boost hub Gabel: Carbon, disc, road boost 110x12 mm RAT through axle, RAT Evo Technology, flat mount 140 mm, internal Lenkerbügel: BBB Deluxe, Aluminium, drop: 125mm, reach: 70mm Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Motor-Hersteller: Fazua Motor-Typ: Mittelmotor Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad Sattelstütze: BBB Deluxe, Aluminium, 27,2mm, 350mm, set-back 20mm Sattel: Prologo Scratch Schalthebel: Shimano Ultegra R8020 Tretlager: FSA Aluminium Arm, 50-34T Vorbau: BBB Deluxe, aluminium, 31.8mm, +/- 7 degree

