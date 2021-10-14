VADO 5.0 NB BLK/BLK/LQDSIL L
Akku-Hersteller: Specialized
Akku: Specialized U1-600
Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen
Bremse hinten: Shimano Deore XT T8000
Bremse: Shimano Deore XT T8000
Cassette: Shimano SLX, 11-speed, 11-42t
Display: Specialized TCD-W w/ handlebar remote & built-in anti-theft feature, Bluetooth®
Einsatzbereich ShopFilter: Straße & Asphalt
Gabel: SR Suntour NCX E25
Anzahl Gänge: 11 Gang
GPS: nein
GPS ready: nein
Grundfarbe: schwarz
Hersteller: Specialized Bicycle Components Inc.
Kette: Shimano Ultegra
Lenkerbügel: Stout Mini Rise
Lenkergriffe: Body Geometry XC Contour
MonkeyLink Connect: nein
MonkeyLoad Ready: nein
Motor Hersteller: Brose
Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt
Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h
Modellserie: Vado
Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor
Motor-Typ: Mittelmotor
Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano XT
Produktart: Herrenfahrrad
Rücktrittbremse: nein
Sattelstütze: Specialized, alloy
Sattel: Specialized Canopy Comp, 155mm
Schalthebel: Shimano SLX, 11-speed
Straßenausstattung: ja
Vorbau: Specialized Flowset, 3D-forged alloy