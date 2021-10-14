VADO 5.0 NB

Fahrrad-Marke: Specialized
Preis: 4.399€
Heiss GmbH - Das Radcenter Rudolf-Diesel-Straße 18 87700 Memmingen
VADO 5.0 NB #1

VADO 5.0 NB BLK/BLK/LQDSIL L Akku-Hersteller: Specialized Akku: Specialized U1-600 Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Bremse hinten: Shimano Deore XT T8000 Bremse: Shimano Deore XT T8000 Cassette: Shimano SLX, 11-speed, 11-42t Display: Specialized TCD-W w/ handlebar remote & built-in anti-theft feature, Bluetooth® Einsatzbereich ShopFilter: Straße & Asphalt Gabel: SR Suntour NCX E25 Anzahl Gänge: 11 Gang GPS: nein GPS ready: nein Grundfarbe: schwarz Hersteller: Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. Kette: Shimano Ultegra Lenkerbügel: Stout Mini Rise Lenkergriffe: Body Geometry XC Contour MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein Motor Hersteller: Brose Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Modellserie: Vado Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motor-Typ: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano XT Produktart: Herrenfahrrad Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: Specialized, alloy Sattel: Specialized Canopy Comp, 155mm Schalthebel: Shimano SLX, 11-speed Straßenausstattung: ja Vorbau: Specialized Flowset, 3D-forged alloy

