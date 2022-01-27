Vado is the vehicle for everything from daily commutes to fast workouts to longer-than-planned adventures--an electric bike for life. The smoothest-riding e-Bike experience yet, Vado is designed to boldly take on the ever-changing landscape you'll encounter as a daily rider, carry whatever you need it to, and keep you riding more often.

VADO 4.0 NB CSTBLK/SILREFL XL Cassette: SRAM PG-1130, 11-speed, 11-42t Display: Custom wire harness Gabel: SR Suntour MobieA32, 80mm travel, lockout, fender-mounts, integrated light mount Grundfarbe: schwarz Kette: KMC e11S, 11-speed w/ Missing Link(TM) Schalthebel: SRAM NX, 11-speed trigger