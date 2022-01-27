The Turbo Kenevo Super Light motor/controller system is a full integration of the bike's 250-watt motor and 320Wh battery with a radically advanced and seamlessly integrated controller. The result is massive power delivered, up to 20mph/32kph, to get you to the top of your favorite descent with just half of the effort, and much faster, giving even more of the quality ride you yearn for, and more of it than ever before possible.The Turbo Kenevo Super Light motor/controller system is a full integration of the bike's 250-watt motor and 320Wh battery with a radically advanced and seamlessly integrated controller. The result is massive power delivered, up to 20mph/32kph, to get you to the top of your favorite descent with just half of the effort, and much faster, giving even more of the quality ride you yearn for, and more of it than ever before possible.

KENEVO SL COMP CARBON 29 BLZ/B Cassette: SRAM XG-1275, 12-speed, 10-52t Display: Specialized MasterMind TCU, ANT+/Bluetooth®, w/Handlebar remote Gabel: FOX FLOAT X Performance, LSR, 2-position lever, 62.5x230mm Grundfarbe: orange Kurbel: Praxis, forged M30, custom offset Reifen: Butcher, GRID TRAIL casing, GRIPTON® T7 compound, 2Bliss Ready, 29x2.3" Sattelstütze: X-Fusion Manic, infinite adjustable, two-bolt head, bottom mount cable routing, Schalthebel: SRAM GX Eagle, 12-speed