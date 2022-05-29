Macina City P610 625Wh 28 Wave 51 sw-ora 5 Gang Akku-Hersteller: Bosch Akku: Bosch PowerTube Horizontal 625 Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Powertube Horizontal integriert Bereifung: Conti e-Contact Plus Reflex/Conti e-Contact Plus Reflex Bremse hinten: SHIMANO MT200 / MT200 2-Piston Bremse: SHIMANO MT200 / MT200 2-Piston Bremsscheibe hinten: SHIMANO RT30 CL 160 Bremsscheibe: SHIMANO RT30 CL 180 Kassette: ESJOT 30T Connected ready: nein Default Farbe: nein Display: Bosch INTUVIA LCD Display with Remote Einsatzbereich ShopFilter: Wald & Feldwege 14) Frontleuchte: B&M Lumotec MYC LED 50Lux 10) Gabel: Suntour NX1 coil LO 63mm Anzahl Gänge: 5 Gang GPS: nein GPS ready: nein Gepäckträger: KTM Racktime tour (snap-it 1.0) Grundfarbe: schwarz Hersteller: KTM Fahrrad GmbH Nabe (Hinterrad): SHIMANO Nexus 5 Disc CL 36H 135-10 Kettenschutz: KTM type 6 for Bosch Gen.4 Kette: KMC Z1eHX Lenker: KTM Line Noirette Plus 660mm Lenkergriffe : ERGON GP1 short without Barend MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein Motor Hersteller: Bosch Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor .9) Motortyp: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Nexus 5 Disc CL 36H 135-10 NOS: nein Pedale: Trekking-Pedal VP-616 anti-slip .2) Produktart: City Rahmenbezeichnung Herstel: Macina City US Alloy6061; PT625Wh Bosch Gen.3 / T-1180 Reifengröße (ETRTO): 50-622 Reifengröße (Zoll): 28 x 2,0 Schloss (separat erhältli: ABUS integrated battery lock (X-Plus key) Rückleuchte: B&M Toplight 2C LED Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelklemme: KTM Line JD-SC99 - 34,9mm Sattelstütze: Suntour SP17-NCX suspension 30.9/350 Sattel: SELLE ROYAL Lookin+ Schutzbleche: SKS B55 55mm black glossy Spoiler Schaftlänge: SCHWALBE AV19 - 40/62-584/635 - A40mm/SCHWALBE AV19 - 40/62-584/635 - A40mm Schalthebel: SHIMANO Nexus 5 Revoshifter SP Connect: nein Speichen: DT Champion 2.0 black/DT Alpine II 2.34 black Ständer: KTM 28" adjust Steuersatz: ACROS AICR internal 1.1/8"-1.5" angle limit Straßenausstattung: ja 15) Kurbelgarnitur: KTM Line BNI 170mm Q16 Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: KTM Line adjust. 0-60° internal Nabe: SHIMANO Deore M6000 CL 36H 100-5QR

Allgemein

Zustand Neu

Modelljahr 2022

Kategorie Sonstige Fahrräder

Sonstige Fahrräder veröffentlicht am 29/05/2022

Fahrrad-Marke KTM