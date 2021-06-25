Revolt Advanced Pro
Revolt Ad He28 Me ML cm Renn 24G Bereifung: Maxxis Velocita, 700 x 40 mm, Tubeless Ready, 120 TPI, Auslieferung schlauchlos Bremshebel: SRAM Force eTap AXS Kassette: SRAM Force, 10x33 Einsatzbereich: Sport & Fitness Felge: Giant SLR 1 Disc Carbon (42 mm), 17 mm Innenweite Gabel: Advanced Vollcarbon Gabel, 12 x 100 mm Kette: SRAM Force D1 Lenker: Giant Contact SLR D-Fuse Carbon Nabe/Schaltungsart: SRAM Force eTap AXS 2 x 12 Produktart: Herrenfahrrad Rahmenbezeichnung Herstel: Advanced Carbon Rahmen, SMS Gepäckträgeraufnahme, Schutzblechösen, 12 x 142 mm Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: Giant D-Fuse SL Carbon Sattel: Giant Contact SL - Neutral Schalthebel: SRAM Force eTap AXS 2 x 12 Speichen: Sapim Race 21/24 Kurbelgarnitur: SRAM Force D1 DUB 33/46t Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: Giant Contact SL 31,8 mm
- Allgemein
- Zustand Neu
- Modelljahr 2020
- Kategorie Sonstige Fahrräder
- veröffentlicht am 2021-06-25T18:31:02+0000
- Fahrrad-Marke Giant