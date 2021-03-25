Lacuba EVO 10
Lacuba EV He28 du Rh53cm Diam10K Akku-Hersteller: BMZ Akku: BMZ Supercore 555 horizontal Akku-Spannung (Volt): 36 V Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Downtube integriert Bereifung: Schwalbe Marathon Almotion Bremsscheibe hinten: 160mm / Centerlock Bremsscheibe vorne: 180mm / Centerlock Kassette: Shimano Altus CS-HG500-10 11-42T Display: Topology DS103 Durchläufer: nein Felge: Ryde, Taurus 2000, Double Wall Frontleuchte: Fuxon DHL-F170EB LED Gabel: SR Suntour SF17 NCX-D DS LO Air CTS Anzahl Gänge: 10 Gang GPS: nein Gepäckträger: Standwell SW-KM079S Grundfarbe: dunkelrot Hersteller: ZEG Nabe (Hinterrad): Shimano Deore FH-M6000QR Kette: KMC X10E Lenker: Kalloy HB-RB12L-ENM Lenkergriffe : Ergon GP30-L MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein Motor Hersteller: Brose Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Modellserie: Lacuba Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motortyp: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Deore RD-M6000-GS NOS: nein Pedale: Wellgo C-211 mit Sandpapier Produktart: Herrenfahrrad Rahmenbezeichnung Herstel: Aluminium Tig welding Reifengröße (ETRTO): 50-622 Reifengröße (Zoll): 28 x 2,00 Rückleuchte: Fuxon R99 EB LED Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelklemme: Kalloy XC-68C Sattelstütze: SP-368, 30,9x300mm Sattel: VL-3561 Schutzbleche: SKS Pet A56 Schlauch: Schwalbe SV19 Schalthebel: Shimano Deore Trekking SL-T6000 Steuersatz: CH-6201TBW, 1.5" tapered 1-1/8" Straßenausstattung: nein Kurbelgarnitur: FSA CK-745/IS Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: Kalloy AS-ZGD2 Nabe (Vorderrad): Shimano Deore HB-M6000QR Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 135 kg
- Allgemein
- Zustand Neu
- Modelljahr 2020
- Kategorie Sonstige Fahrräder
- veröffentlicht am 2021-03-25T17:29:30+0000
- Fahrrad-Marke Bulls