E-Stream EVA TR 2 27,5+
E-Stream Er27 we Rh46cm Diam 12K Akku-Hersteller: BMZ Akku: BMZ Supercore 750 horizontal Akku-Spannung (Volt): 36 V Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Downtube integriert Bereifung: Schwalbe Nobby Nic Performance fold HS463, Addix Bremsscheibe hinten: 203 mm/ 6bolt Bremsscheibe: 160mm / 6bolt Kassette: Sram SX CS-PG1210-A1 11-50T Display: BLOKS 14D Durchläufer: nein Felge: BULLS Eccentric 30 Gabel: BULLS Lytro 35 Supreme SL Air, Boost Anzahl Gänge: 12 Gang GPS: nein GPS ready: ja Grundfarbe: weiß Hersteller: ZEG Nabe (Hinterrad): Formula EHL 148S Kette: SRAM SX Eagle A1 Lenker: Kalloy HB-RB12W-ENM Lenkergriffe: Bulls VLG-1889D2 MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein MonkeyLink Ready: ja Motor Hersteller: Brose Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Modellserie: E-Stream Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motortyp: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: SRAM SX Eagle RD-SX-1-A1 NOS: nein Pedale: Wellgo ZZE-01M Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad Rahmenbezeichnung Herstel: Aluminium 7005 Tig welding, internal cable routing, tapered steerer Reifengröße (Zoll): 27,5 x 2,6 Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelklemme: MonkeyLink QR-ML1 Sattelstütze: Jovial DP-01Z, 30,9mm Sattel: BULLS 2059DRN Schlauch: Schwalbe SV21FB Light Schalthebel: SRAM SX Eagle SL-1-A1 Steuersatz: CH-6201TBW, 1.5" tapered 1-1/8" Straßenausstattung: nein Kurbelgarnitur: FSA CK-745/IS Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: MonkeyLink AS-ML1 Nabe (Vorderrad): Formula DC 711 Dämpferhub: 50 mm Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 130 kg
- Allgemein
- Zustand Neu
- Modelljahr 2020
- Kategorie Sonstige Fahrräder
- veröffentlicht am 2021-08-25T18:32:06+0000
- Fahrrad-Marke Bulls