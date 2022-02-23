Superdelite GT rohloff
Preis: 8.199€
Heiss GmbH - Das Radcenter Rudolf-Diesel-Straße 18 87700 Memmingen
Superdelite GT rohloff 500WH Akku-Kapazität (Ah): Bosch PowerPack 500Wh Ah Display: Bosch Nyon Farbrichtungen: tundra grey matt Frontlicht: Supernova M99 Kette: Gates drive belt CDX Kurbel: FSA/Riese & Müller, 170 mm Schalthebel: Rohloff E14 electronic shifter
- Allgemein
- Zustand Neu
- Modelljahr 2022
- Kategorie Mountainbike
- veröffentlicht am 2022-02-23T06:53:29+0000