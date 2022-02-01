The Turbo Kenevo Super Light motor/controller system is a full integration of the bike's 250-watt motor and 320Wh battery with a radically advanced and seamlessly integrated controller. The result is massive power delivered, up to 20mph/32kph, to get you to the top of your favorite descent with just half of the effort, and much faster, giving even more of the quality ride you yearn for, and more of it than ever before possible.The Turbo Kenevo Super Light motor/controller system is a full integration of the bike's 250-watt motor and 320Wh battery with a radically advanced and seamlessly integrated controller. The result is massive power delivered, up to 20mph/32kph, to get you to the top of your favorite descent with just half of the effort, and much faster, giving even more of the quality ride you yearn for, and more of it than ever before possible.

Turbo Ken Er29 or M Diam 12K Akku-Hersteller: Specialized Akku: Specialized SL1-320 fully integrated battery Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Downtube integriert Cassette: SRAM XG-1275, 12-speed, 10-52t Connected ready: nein Default Farbe: nein Display: Specialized MasterMind TCU, ANT+/Bluetooth®, w/Handlebar remote Einsatzbereich ShopFilter: Berge & Offroad Gabel: FOX FLOAT X Performance, LSR, 2-position lever, 62.5x230mm Anzahl Gänge: 12 Gang GPS: nein GPS ready: nein Grundfarbe: orange Hersteller: Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. Kurbel: Praxis, forged M30, custom offset Ladegerät: Custom charger, 48V System w/ SL system charger plug MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein Motor Hersteller: Brose Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motor-Typ: Mittelmotor NOS: nein Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad Reifen: Butcher, GRID TRAIL casing, GRIPTON® T7 compound, 2Bliss Ready, 29x2.3" Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: X-Fusion Manic, infinite adjustable, two-bolt head, bottom mount cable routing, Schalthebel: SRAM GX Eagle, 12-speed SP Connect: nein Straßenausstattung: nein