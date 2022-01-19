LEVO COMP 29 NB BLK/FLORED S
Akku-Hersteller: Specialized
Akku: Specialized M2-700
Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen
Bremse hinten: Shimano SLX M7120
Bremse: Shimano SLX M7120
Cassette: Shimano SLX, CS-M7100, 12-speed, 10-51t
Display: Specialized TCU, 10-LED State of charge, 3-LED Ride Mode display, ANT+/Bluetooth
Einsatzbereich ShopFilter: Berge & Offroad
Gabel: Fox Float 36 Rhythm, Grip damper, 160mm
Anzahl Gänge: 12 Gang
GPS: nein
GPS ready: nein
Grundfarbe: schwarz
Hersteller: Specialized Bicycle Components Inc.
Kette: Shimano SLX
Lenkerbügel: Specialized, 6061 alloy
Laufradsatz: Roval 29, hookless alloy
MonkeyLink Connect: nein
MonkeyLoad Ready: nein
Motor Hersteller: Brose
Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt
Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h
Modellserie: Levo
Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor
Motor-Typ: Mittelmotor
Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano SLX M7100
Produktart: Herrenfahrrad
Rücktrittbremse: nein
Sattelstütze: X-Fusion Manic
Sattel: Bridge Comp, Hollow Cr-mo rails, 155/143mm
Schalthebel: Shimano SLX
Straßenausstattung: nein
Tretlager: Praxis forged M30
Vorbau: Alloy Trail Stem, 35mm
-
Allgemein
-
Zustand
Neu
-
Modelljahr
2021
-
Kategorie
Mountainbike
-
veröffentlicht am
2022-01-19T06:52:42+0000
-
Fahrrad-Marke
Specialized