LEVO COMP 29 NB

Fahrrad-Marke: Specialized
Persönliche Informationen
Preis: 6.999€
Heiss GmbH - Das Radcenter Rudolf-Diesel-Straße 18 87700 Memmingen
LEVO COMP 29 NB #1

LEVO COMP 29 NB BLK/FLORED S Akku-Hersteller: Specialized Akku: Specialized M2-700 Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Bremse hinten: Shimano SLX M7120 Bremse: Shimano SLX M7120 Cassette: Shimano SLX, CS-M7100, 12-speed, 10-51t Display: Specialized TCU, 10-LED State of charge, 3-LED Ride Mode display, ANT+/Bluetooth Einsatzbereich ShopFilter: Berge & Offroad Gabel: Fox Float 36 Rhythm, Grip damper, 160mm Anzahl Gänge: 12 Gang GPS: nein GPS ready: nein Grundfarbe: schwarz Hersteller: Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. Kette: Shimano SLX Lenkerbügel: Specialized, 6061 alloy Laufradsatz: Roval 29, hookless alloy MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein Motor Hersteller: Brose Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Modellserie: Levo Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motor-Typ: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano SLX M7100 Produktart: Herrenfahrrad Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: X-Fusion Manic Sattel: Bridge Comp, Hollow Cr-mo rails, 155/143mm Schalthebel: Shimano SLX Straßenausstattung: nein Tretlager: Praxis forged M30 Vorbau: Alloy Trail Stem, 35mm

TOP-Angebot