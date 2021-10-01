Como 3.0 Low-entry 700C

Fahrrad-Marke: Specialized
Persönliche Informationen
Preis: 3.099€
Heiss GmbH - Das Radcenter Rudolf-Diesel-Straße 18 87700 Memmingen
Como 3.0 Low-entry 700C #1

COMO 3.0 LOW ENTRY 700C NB METWHTSIL/BLK L Akku: Specialized U1-460, On/Off button, state of charge display, 460Wh Cassette: Shimano CS-HG200, 9-speed, 11-36t Gabel: SR Suntour MOBIE30, steel steerer, 9mm open dropout, 50mm of travel Griffe: Body Geometry Women's Contour Kette: KMC e9T, 9-speed w/ Missing Link(TM) Modelljahr: 2020 Sattelstütze: Specialized, 6061 alloy, 2-bolt clamp, 0mm setback, 30.9mm Sattel: Body Geometry Comfort Gel, 200mm w/ SWAT(TM) Mount Schalthebel: Shimano Alivio, 9-speed w/ Optical Gear

TOP-Angebot