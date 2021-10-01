COMO 3.0 LOW ENTRY 700C NB METWHTSIL/BLK L
Akku: Specialized U1-460, On/Off button, state of charge display, 460Wh
Cassette: Shimano CS-HG200, 9-speed, 11-36t
Gabel: SR Suntour MOBIE30, steel steerer, 9mm open dropout, 50mm of travel
Griffe: Body Geometry Women's Contour
Kette: KMC e9T, 9-speed w/ Missing Link(TM)
Modelljahr: 2020
Sattelstütze: Specialized, 6061 alloy, 2-bolt clamp, 0mm setback, 30.9mm
Sattel: Body Geometry Comfort Gel, 200mm w/ SWAT(TM) Mount
Schalthebel: Shimano Alivio, 9-speed w/ Optical Gear
Allgemein
Zustand
Neu
Modelljahr
2020
Kategorie
Mountainbike
veröffentlicht am
2021-10-01T05:52:07+0000
Fahrrad-Marke
Specialized