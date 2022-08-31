Stomp PMax E14 Un29 M Fully Rohloff 625Wh
Bereifung: SCHWALBE Johnny Watts
Bremse: Shimano BR-M8120, 203/203
Dämpfer: Rock Shox Super Deluxe Select+ RT, 205x60mm
Display: Bosch Nyon
Gabel: Rock Shox 35 Gold RL, 140mm
Lenker: Simplon Carbon Riser 760
Motor-Hersteller: Bosch
Sattelstütze: Kindshock RAGE-I 31.6, 150mm Hub
Sattel: Selle Italia X-Land E-Bike Flow MGN
Schalthebel: Rohloff E14 Schalthebel
Allgemein
Zustand
Neu
Modelljahr
2022
Kategorie
Mountainbike
veröffentlicht am
31/08/2022
Fahrrad-Marke
Simplon