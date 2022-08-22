Steamer PMax Deore-12 Un29 XL Fully 12K 625Wh
Bereifung: Schwalbe Magic Mary Super Gravity 29x2.6
Bremse: SHIMANO Deore BR-M6120 (4-Kolben), 203 mm
Dämpfer: Rock Shox Deluxe SELECT+
Display: Bosch Purion
Gabel: Rock Shox Yari 29, 150mm, Boost
Lenker: Simplon Riser Alu 800mm
Motor-Hersteller: Bosch
Sattelstütze: Kindshock RAGE-I 31.6, 150mm Hub
Sattel: Selle Italia X-Land E-Bike Flow MGN
Schalthebel: Shimano Deore
-
Allgemein
-
Zustand
Neu
-
Modelljahr
2022
-
Kategorie
Mountainbike
-
veröffentlicht am
22/08/2022
-
Fahrrad-Marke
Simplon