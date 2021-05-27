Rapcon PMax GX1 Eagle He29/27,5 L Fully 12K 625Wh
Bereifung: Schwalbe Eddy Current
Bremse: Shimano Deore 203/203
Dämpfer: Fox Float DPX2 Factory 205x62.5mm
Display: Bosch Purion
Gabel: Rock Shox Yari 29, 150mm, Boost
Lenker: Simplon Carbon Riser 760
Motor-Hersteller: Bosch
Sattelstütze: Kindshock RAGE-I 31.6, 150mm Hub
Sattel: Selle Italia X-Land E-Bike Flow MGN
Schalthebel: SRAM GX1 Eagle
Allgemein
Zustand
Neu
Modelljahr
2021
Kategorie
Mountainbike
veröffentlicht am
2021-05-27T14:54:02+0000
Fahrrad-Marke
Simplon