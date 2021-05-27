Rapcon PMax GX1 L graphite

Fahrrad-Marke: Simplon
Preis: 7.159€
Rapcon PMax GX1 L graphite #1

Rapcon PMax GX1 Eagle He29/27,5 L Fully 12K 625Wh Bereifung: Schwalbe Eddy Current Bremse: Shimano Deore 203/203 Dämpfer: Fox Float DPX2 Factory 205x62.5mm Display: Bosch Purion Gabel: Rock Shox Yari 29, 150mm, Boost Lenker: Simplon Carbon Riser 760 Motor-Hersteller: Bosch Sattelstütze: Kindshock RAGE-I 31.6, 150mm Hub Sattel: Selle Italia X-Land E-Bike Flow MGN Schalthebel: SRAM GX1 Eagle

  • Zustand Neu
  • Modelljahr 2021
  • Kategorie Mountainbike
  • Fahrrad-Marke Simplon

TOP-Angebot