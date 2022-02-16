Strike eRIDE 930
SCOTT STRIKE eRIDE 930 BIKE BLACK Bist du bereit fürs Gelände? Das Strike eRIDE 930 ist die neue Messlatte in Sachen Komfort, wenn es um vollgefederte E-Mountainbikes geht. Fortschrittliche Integration, High-End-Komponenten und die branchenführende Bosch-Antriebseinheit bieten dir ein stimmiges Gesamtpaket für jede Ausfahrt. Gepäckträger und Schutzbleche erhältlich.
Strike eRIDE 930 He29 sw L Fully 12K Akku-Hersteller: Bosch Akku: BOSCH PowerTube Horizontal 625 Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Powertube Horizontal integriert Bereifung: Maxxis Rekon / 29x2.6" / 60TPI Wire Bead, EXO, Dual Bremse hinten: Shimano BR-MT420 4 Piston Bremse: Shimano BR-MT420 4 Piston Bremsscheibe hinten: Shimano RT-EM300 CL 203mm Bremsscheibe: Shimano SM-RT30 CL 203mm Kassette: SRAM PG1210 / 11-50 T Default Farbe: nein Display: BOSCH Purion Felge: Syncros MD30 / 32H / 30mm / Pin Joint, Tubeless ready Felge hinten: Syncros MD30, 30 mm, 32H, Pin Joint, tubeless ready Gabel: Marzocchi Z2 Air / eMTB+, Rail 3 / 3-Modes / 15x110mm QR axle / tapered steerer, 44mm offset / Reb. Anzahl Gänge: 12 Gang Gewicht: 23,3 kg GPS: nein GPS ready: nein Grundfarbe: schwarz Hersteller: SCOTT Nabe (Hinterrad): Formula CL-148S / Boost 148x12mm Kette: SRAM SX Eagle Lenker: Syncros Hixon 2.0 Rise / Alloy 6061D.B., 20mm rise / 8° / 760mm, Syncros Comfort lock-on grips MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein Motor Hersteller: Bosch Motorleistung in Watt: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Modellserie: Strike eRIDE Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motortyp: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: SRAM SX Eagle / 12 Speed NOS: nein Onlinewarengruppe: online Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad Rahmen: Alloy Frame / Virtual 4 link kinematic VLK, 27.5" and 29" compatible / geo adj. / Boost 148x12mm, 14 Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: Syncros Duncan Dropper Post 2.5, 31.6mm / S size 100mm / M 125mm / L size 150mm / XL 170mm Sattel: Syncros ER2.5 Schalthebel: SRAM SX Eagle Single Click Speichen: Stainless Black Steuersatz: Syncros ER2.0 Press Fit E2 / Tapered 1.5"-1 1/8", OD 52/62mm / ID 44/56mm Straßenausstattung: nein Kurbelgarnitur: FSA CK-320 / 165mm / 34T, SRAM Eagle 34T DM / Steel Vorbau: Syncros FL2.0 / 6061 Alloy, L-Shape Spacer & Top Cap / 31.8mm / 6° / 1 1/8" Nabe: Formula CL-811 / 15x110mm
- Allgemein
- Zustand Neu
- Modelljahr 2022
- Kategorie Mountainbike
- veröffentlicht am 2022-02-16T20:05:13+0000
- Fahrrad-Marke Scott