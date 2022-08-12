Scale 980
Scale 980 Er29 gr L Diam 12K Bereifung: Maxxis Rekon Race / 2.25" / 60TPI Bremse hinten: Shimano MT200 Disc Bremse: Shimano MT200 Disc Bremsscheibe hinten: Shimano SM-RT10 CL / 160 mm Bremsscheibe: Shimano SM-RT10 CL / 180 mm Kassette: Shimano Deore CS-M6100-12 / 10-51 T Einsatzbereich ShopFilter: Berge & Offroad Felge: Syncros / 32H Felge hinten: Syncros / 32H Gabel: Suntour XCR32 RL-R / Coil Spring, 1 1/8" Steerer / Reb. Adj., Remote Lockout / 100mm travel Anzahl Gänge: 12 Gang Gewicht **: 13,8 kg Grundfarbe: grau Hersteller: SCOTT Nabe (Hinterrad): Shimano FH-MT401-B CL / Boost QR 5x141mm / Micro Spline Innenlager: Shimano BB-MT500-PA / shell 41x89.5mm Kette: KMC X12 Lenker: Syncros Alloy 6061, T shape Flat / 9° / 740mm Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Deore RD-M6100 SGS, Shadow Plus / 12 Speed NOS: nein Pedale: Femin FP873ZU Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad Rahmenbezeichnung Herstel: Scale Alloy 6061 Custom Butted Tubing, Boost QR 5x141mm / Tapered Headtube / BB92, Internal Cable Ro Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: Syncros / 31.6x400mm Sattel: Syncros Belcarra Regular 2.5 Schalthebel: Shimano Deore SL-M6100-R / Rapidfire Plus Speichen: Stainless Black 15G / 1.8mm Steuersatz: Syncros OE Press Fit / Reduce 1.5"-1 1/8", OD 50/62mm / ID 44/56mm Straßenausstattung: nein Kurbelgarnitur: Shimano FC-MT511-1, 32T Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: Syncros Alloy 6061, oversized 31.8mm / 1 1/8" / 6° angle Nabe: Formula CL-51 Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 128 kg
- Allgemein
- Zustand Neu
- Modelljahr 2022
- Kategorie Mountainbike
- veröffentlicht am 12/08/2022
- Fahrrad-Marke Scott