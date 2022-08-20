Axis eRID Er29 gr M Diam 12K Akku-Hersteller: Bosch Akku: Bosch PowerTube Vertikal 625 Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Powertube Vertikal integriert Bereifung: Schwalbe G-One Allround Performance, Syncros X18 Disc/32h Bremse hinten: Shimano BR-MT400 Disc Bremse: Shimano BR-MT400 Disc Bremsscheibe hinten: Shimano SM-RT30 CL / 180 mm Bremsscheibe: Shimano SM-RT30 CL / 180 mm Kassette: Shimano CS-M6100-12 10-51T 12S Display: Purion Display Einsatzbereich ShopFilter: Berge & Offroad Felge: Syncros X18 Disc / 32H, Tubeless ready Felge hinten: Syncros X18 Disc / 32H, Tubeless ready Frontleuchte: Spanninga XE / 40 Lux integrated front light Gabel: SR Suntour XCR34 Air / Tapered / XS-L 29"/ 100mm Travel / 15x110 bolt Axle / Remote Lock Out Anzahl Gänge: 12 Gang Gewicht **: 25,9 kg Gepäckträger: Axis by Racktime 25KG Grundfarbe: grau Hersteller: SCOTT Nabe (Hinterrad): Shimano FH-MT400B / Boost 12x148mm Kette: KMC E12S Lenker: Syncros 3.0 720mm / 31.8mm / 8° / 20mm rise Lenkergriffe: Syncros lock-on grips Ladegerät: 2A Charger Motor Hersteller: Bosch Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motortyp: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano XT / 12 Speed NOS: nein Pedale: VP VPE-506 Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad Rahmen: Alloy XS-L=29" / 6061 Alloy custom butted tubing, Bosch Integr. removable Battery, Range Extender Re Rückleuchte: Pimento Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: Syncros M3.0 / 31.6 Sattel: Selle Royal Essenza Schutzbleche: Curana alloy profile Fender Schalthebel: Shimano Deore SLM6100RA Speichen: Black Spokes Ständer: Ursus Steuersatz: Syncros FL2.0 Urban / Tapered 1.5"-1 1/8", semi integ. OD 50/61mm / ID 44/55mm Straßenausstattung: ja Kurbelgarnitur: Miranda 172,5MM Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: Syncros UC3.0 with integrated Light Nabe: Shimano HB-MT400 / 15x110mm Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 128 kg

Allgemein

Zustand Neu

Modelljahr 2022

Kategorie Mountainbike

Mountainbike veröffentlicht am 20/08/2022

Fahrrad-Marke Scott