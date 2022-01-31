Aspect eRIDE 930
Aspect eR He29 bl L Diam 10K Akku-Hersteller: Bosch Akku: BOSCH PowerTube Horizontal 625 Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Powertube Horizontal integriert Bereifung: Kenda Booster 29x2.6" / 30TPI Bremse hinten: Shimano BR-MT200 Disc Bremse: Shimano BR-MT200 Disc Bremsscheibe hinten: Shimano RT-EM300 CL 180mm Bremsscheibe: Shimano SM-RT30 CL 180mm Kassette: Shimano CS-M4100 Deore / 11-46 T Default Farbe: nein Display: BOSCH Purion Felge: Syncros X18 / 32H / 30mm / Pin Joint Felge hinten: Syncros X18, 30 mm, 32H, Pin Joint Gabel: SR Suntour XCM34 Coil, 15x110mm QR axle / Tapered Steerer, Remote Lockout / 120mm travel Anzahl Gänge: 10 Gang Gewicht: 24 kg GPS: nein GPS ready: nein Grundfarbe: blau Hersteller: SCOTT Nabe (Hinterrad): Shimano FH-MT400-B CL / Boost 12x148mm Kette: KMC e10S Lenker: Syncros 3.0 720mm / 31.8mm / 9° / 12mm rise, Syncros Comfort lock-on grips MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein Motor Hersteller: Bosch Motorleistung in Watt: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Modellserie: Aspect Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motortyp: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Deore / 10 Speed NOS: nein Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad Rahmen: Alloy frame, Tapered Headtube E2, Custom butted tubing / internal cable routing, Bosch Gen3 / Integ Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: Syncros 3.0 / 31.6mm Sattel: Syncros ER2.5 Schalthebel: Shimano SL-M4100 Speichen: Stainless Black Steuersatz: Syncros OE / Tapered 1.5"-1 1/8", semi integ. OD 50/62mm / ID 44/56mm Straßenausstattung: nein Kurbelgarnitur: FSA CK-200 / 165mm, FSA WB437 32T w/CG Vorbau: Syncros 3.0 / 7° / Black Nabe: Shimano HB-MT400-B CL / 15x110mm
- Allgemein
- Zustand Neu
- Modelljahr 2021
- Kategorie Mountainbike
- veröffentlicht am 2022-01-31T20:05:23+0000
- Fahrrad-Marke Scott