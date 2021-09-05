ULTRA 1964 PRO 29
ULTRA 196 He29 sc Rh48cm Diam12K Bereifung: Schwalbe RACING RALPH Perf TwinSkin TLR Bremse hinten: Shimano M6100 2-Piston Bremse: Shimano M6100 2-Piston Bremsscheibe hinten: Shimano RT54 CL 160 Bremsscheibe: Shimano RT54 CL 180 Kassette: Shimano Deore M6100-12 / 10-51 10 Gabel: FOX 36 Float 29" Rhythm 100mm remote Anzahl Gänge: 12 Gang 12 Gewichtsangabe Herst.: 12,4 kg Grundfarbe: schwarz Hersteller: KTM Fahrrad GmbH Kette: Shimano Deore M6100 Lenker: KTM Team Flat Top 720mm Lenkergriffe : KTM Team ERGO Silicon Air Laufradsatz: Shimano WH-MT501-B CL, 22x24C, 110-15TA / MonkeyLoad Ready: nein MonkeyLink Recharge: nein Modellserie: ULTRA Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Deore XT M8100-SGS NOS: nein Pedale: KTM Team MTB VP-195E alloy 02 Produktart: MTB Rahmenbezeichnung Herstel: 29" Alloy 6061 MTB Ultra TB M1306 Reifengröße (ETRTO): 57-622 Reifengröße (Zoll): 29 x 2,25 Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: KTM Team 27,2 Sattel: KTM SPORT Schalthebel: Shimano Deore XT SL-M8100 Steuersatz: KTM Team drop it 1 1/8"-1.5" 15mm cover Straßenausstattung: nein 15 Kurbelgarnitur: Shimano Deore M81001 34 Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: KTM Team 7° Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 132 kg
- Allgemein
- Zustand Neu
- Modelljahr 2021
- Kategorie Mountainbike
- veröffentlicht am 2021-09-05T19:17:22+0000
- Fahrrad-Marke KTM