ULTRA 1964 COMP 29
ULTRA 196 He29 sc Rh43cm Diam12K Bereifung: Schwalbe RAPID ROB K-Guard Bremse hinten: Shimano MT4101 2-Piston Bremse: Shimano MT4101 2-Piston Bremsscheibe hinten: Shimano RT30 CL 160 Bremsscheibe: Shimano RT30 CL 180 Kassette: Shimano Deore M6100-12 / 10-51 Default Farbe: nein Felge: KTM 29" 32H ROCKY 22 RX 622x22 Felge hinten: KTM Rocky 22 RX, 32H, 622x22C (29") 10) Gabel: RockShox Judy TK RL 29" 100mm remote Anzahl Gänge: 12 Gang 12) Gewichtsangabe Herst.: 13,4 kg Grundfarbe: schwarz Hersteller: KTM Fahrrad GmbH Nabe (Hinterrad): Shimano FH-MT410 CL 32H TA Kette: Shimano Deore M6100 Lenker: KTM Comp Flat Top 720mm Lenkergriffe : KTM Comp Lock MonkeyLoad Ready: nein MonkeyLink Recharge: nein Modellserie: ULTRA Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano XT RD-M8100-SGS Speichennippel: DT Brass NOS: nein Pedale: KTM Team MTB VP-195E alloy .2) Produktart: MTB Rahmenbezeichnung Herstel: 29" Alloy 6061 MTB Ultra TB M1306 Reifengröße (ETRTO): 57-622 Reifengröße (Zoll): 29 x 2,25 Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: KTM Comp 27,2 Sattel: KTM SPORT Schalthebel: Shimano Deore SL-M6100 Speichen: RM 2.0, INOX black / RM 2.0, INOX black, KTM Comp Axle M12x1.75/172mm Steuersatz: KTM Team drop it 1 1/8"-1.5" 15mm cover Straßenausstattung: nein 15) Kurbelgarnitur: Shimano Deore M61001 32 Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: KTM Comp 7° Nabe (Vorderrad): Shimano HB-MT410 CL 32H TA Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 113 kg
- Allgemein
- Zustand Neu
- Modelljahr 2021
- Kategorie Mountainbike
- veröffentlicht am 2021-10-24T19:16:46+0000
- Fahrrad-Marke KTM