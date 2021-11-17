MACINA RA Er29 or Rh48cm Diam10K Akku-Hersteller: Bosch Akku: Bosch PowerTube 500 Horizontal Akku-Kapazität (Ah): 13.4 Ah Akku-Spannung (Volt): 36 V Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Powertube Horizontal integriert Bereifung: Schwalbe Johnny Watts Perf. DD RaceGuard Bremse hinten: Shimano MT401 / MT420 4-Piston Bremse: Shimano MT401 / MT420 4-Piston Bremsscheibe hinten: Shimano RT30 CL 180 Bremsscheibe: Shimano RT30 CL 180 Kassette: Shimano Deore M4100-10 / 11-46 Default Farbe: nein Display: Bosch Purion LCD Felge: Ryde Rival30 32H 622x30C Felge hinten: Ryde Rival30 32H 622x30C Gabel: Suntour XCR 34 air 29" LOR 100mm 15x110 taper Anzahl Gänge: 10 Gang Gewicht **: 22,3 kg GPS: nein GPS ready: nein Grundfarbe: orange Hersteller: KTM Fahrrad GmbH Nabe (Hinterrad): Shimano MT400B CL 32H 148-12TA Kette: KMC e10 EPT e-bike Lenker: KTM Comp flat 2X 720mm Griffe: KTM Comp Lock MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein Motor Hersteller: Bosch Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Modellserie: MACINA Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motor-Typ: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Deore RD-M5120-SGS Shadow Plus Speichennippel: DT Brass NOS: nein Pedale: MTB-Pedal VP-195E alloy Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad Rahmenbezeichnung Herstel: Macina MTB 29" Alloy6061; PT500Wh Bosch Gen.4 / M-1766 Reifengröße (ETRTO): 60-622 Reifengröße (Zoll): 29 x 2,35 Schloss (separat erhältli: ABUS Powertube PLUS Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: KTM Comp 30.9/400 Sattel: KTM Line Sport Schalthebel: Shimano Deore M4100-10 display Speichen: DT Champion 2.0 black / DT Alpine II 2.34 black Steuersatz: KTM Team drop/in 1.1/8"-1.5" Straßenausstattung: nein Kurbelgarnitur: KTM COMP ISIS 170mm Q16 Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: KTM Comp 7° Nabe (Vorderrad): Shimano MT400B CL 32H 110-15TA Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 140 kg

