MACINA KAPOHO MASTER
MACINA KA HeYA mu Rh43cm Diam12K Akku-Hersteller: Bosch Akku: PowerTube 625 Horizontal Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Powertube Horizontal integriert Bereifung: Maxxis Minion DHF 3C-MaxxTerra/EXO/TR / Maxxis Minion DHR II 3C-MaxxTerra/EXO/TR Bremse hinten: Shimano Deore XT M8100 / M8120 4-Piston Bremse: Shimano Deore XT M8100 / M8120 4-Piston Bremsscheibe hinten: Shimano MT800 CL 203 / 180 Freeza Bremsscheibe: Shimano MT800 CL 203 / 180 Freeza Cassette: Shimano Deore M6100-12 / 10-51 Display: Bosch KIOX TFT Display Felgen: Ambrosio E30 Trail 28H 622x30TC Felge hinten: Ambrosio E35 Trail 28H 584x35TC Gabel: FOX 36 Float 29" Performance e-bike 160mm Anzahl Gänge: 12 Gang Gewicht **: 24,2 kg GPS: nein GPS ready: nein Grundfarbe: multicolor Hersteller: KTM Fahrrad GmbH HR-Nabe: Shimano Deore XT M8110BS CL 28H 148-12TA Kette: Shimano Deore M6100-12 Lenkerbügel: KTM Team Trail35 rizer25 800mm Lenkergriffe: Ergon GE10 Evo ergonomic MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein Motor Hersteller: Bosch Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Modellserie: MACINA Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motortyp: Mittelmotor Nabe: Shimano Deore XT M8100-12 SGS shadow+ Speichennippel: DT Brass NOS: nein Pedale: MTB-Pedal flat VP-539 nylon Produktart: Herrenfahrrad Rahmenbezeichnung Herstel: Macina Kapoho Dimmix Performance Carbon SLL-LTE 160mm; PT625 Bosch Gen.4 / M-0146 Reifengröße (ETRTO): 63-622 / 70-584 Reifengröße (Zoll): 29 x 2,5 / 27,5 x 2,8 Schloss: ABUS Powertube PLUS Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: KTM Comp dropper internal Sattel: Ergon SM10 E-Mountain Schalthebel: Shimano Deore XT M8100-12 Speichen: DT Champion 2.0 black Steuersatz: KTM Team eMTB 1.1/8"-1.5" angle limit Straßenausstattung: nein Tretlager: KTM TRAIL ISIS 160mm Q16 Vorbau: KTM Team Trail35 Kiox VR-Nabe: Shimano Deore XT M8110BS CL 28H 110-15TA Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 130 kg
- Allgemein
- Zustand Neu
- Modelljahr 2021
- Kategorie Mountainbike
- veröffentlicht am 2021-05-26T05:29:10+0000
- Fahrrad-Marke KTM