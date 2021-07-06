Thron² 6. Er29 gr Rh50cm Diam12K Akku-Hersteller: Bosch Akku: PowerTube 625 Horizontal Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Powertube Horizontal integriert Bereifung: Schwalbe Nobby Nic Performance Addix 2.6 Bremshebel: Shimano MT420 Bremse hinten: Shimano MT420, 4-piston, hydraulic disc brake Bremse: Shimano MT420, 4-piston, hydraulic disc brake Bremsscheibe hinten: Shimano MT420 Kassette: Shimano SLX M7100, 12-speed Display: Bosch purion Felge: Rodi Tryp 30 custom for FOCUS Felge hinten: Rodi Tryp 30 custom for FOCUS Gabel: Rock Shox Recon RL, 110x15 mm QR Anzahl Gänge: 12 Gang GPS: nein GPS ready: nein Grundfarbe: grau Hersteller: Derby Cycle Holding GmbH Nabe (Hinterrad): Novatec D162 Disc, 12x148 mm Kette: Shimano SLX CN-M7100 Lenker: Aluminium, riserbar, 760mm Lenkergriffe: FOCUS Sport Ergo MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein Motor Hersteller: Bosch Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Modellserie: Thron Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motortyp: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano SLX M7100, 12-speed NOS: nein Pedale: MTB, with reflector Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad Rahmenbezeichnung Herstel: 7005 hydroformed aluminium, 3D forging, 130mm F.O.L.D. kinematic, 148x12 mm thru axle, internal cabl Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: Kind Shock E30IS KS, 31,6x 485 mm, remote Sattel: Proxim W350 Schalthebel: Shimano SLX M7100, 12-speed Straßenausstattung: nein Kurbelgarnitur: FSA CK-320, aluminium Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: FOCUS aluminium, 31,8 mm, 60 mm, 17 degree Nabe (Vorderrad): Novatec D041, 15x110 mm thru axle

Allgemein

Zustand Neu

Modelljahr 2021

Kategorie Mountainbike

Mountainbike veröffentlicht am 2021-07-06T17:37:41+0000

Fahrrad-Marke Focus