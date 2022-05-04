Thron 6.8 Un29 Rh39cm Diam 12K
Bereifung: MAXXIS® Dissector
Bremshebel: Shimano MT420 Hebel
Bremse: Shimano MT420
Kassette: SHIMANO CS-M6100-12 10-51T 12S
Dämpfer: RockShox Super Deluxe Select
Felge: RODI Tryp25, 25-622
Gabel: Rockshox Recon Gold RL 29 Boost Debon Air 110 15mm 42mm 130 mm Travel
Gewicht **: 15,7 Kilogramm
Hersteller: Derby Cycle Holding GmbH
Nabe (Hinterrad): Novatec D462 Disc, 12x148 mm
Kette: Shimano CN-M6100
Lenker: Aluminium 35 mm, riserbar 11mm, 760mm
Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Deore M6100, 12-speed
Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad
Rahmen: 7005 Aluminum, 130 mm F.O.L.D. kinematic, BSA BB, ISCG 05, 148x12 thru axle, internal cable routing,
Sattelstütze: Post Modern Dropper post PM-171
Sattel: FOCUS Trail SL
Schalthebel: Shimano Deore M6100
Speichen: Niro, black
Kurbelgarnitur: Shimano Deore M6100 12-Speed
Vorbau: Focus C.I.S integrated, 50 mm , 0 degree, 35 mm, alu
Nabe: Novatec D041, 15x110 mm thru axle
-
Allgemein
-
Zustand
Neu
-
Modelljahr
2021
-
Kategorie
Mountainbike
-
veröffentlicht am
2022-05-04T15:53:13+0000
-
Fahrrad-Marke
Focus