Fahrrad-Marke: Focus
Preis: 2.299€
Thron 6.8 Un29 Rh39cm Diam 12K Bereifung: MAXXIS® Dissector Bremshebel: Shimano MT420 Hebel Bremse: Shimano MT420 Kassette: SHIMANO CS-M6100-12 10-51T 12S Dämpfer: RockShox Super Deluxe Select Felge: RODI Tryp25, 25-622 Gabel: Rockshox Recon Gold RL 29 Boost Debon Air 110 15mm 42mm 130 mm Travel Gewicht **: 15,7 Kilogramm Hersteller: Derby Cycle Holding GmbH Nabe (Hinterrad): Novatec D462 Disc, 12x148 mm Kette: Shimano CN-M6100 Lenker: Aluminium 35 mm, riserbar 11mm, 760mm Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Deore M6100, 12-speed Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad Rahmen: 7005 Aluminum, 130 mm F.O.L.D. kinematic, BSA BB, ISCG 05, 148x12 thru axle, internal cable routing, Sattelstütze: Post Modern Dropper post PM-171 Sattel: FOCUS Trail SL Schalthebel: Shimano Deore M6100 Speichen: Niro, black Kurbelgarnitur: Shimano Deore M6100 12-Speed Vorbau: Focus C.I.S integrated, 50 mm , 0 degree, 35 mm, alu Nabe: Novatec D041, 15x110 mm thru axle

